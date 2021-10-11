NHL prospect Luke Prokop tells his coming-out story

Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop [he/him], 19, came out publicly as gay in 2021 and is the only active player to have signed an NHL contract. The Canadian defender, who was selected by the Predators in the 2020 NHL entry draw, is currently on the roster with the Calgary Hitmen in the Western Hockey League.

What was the process of ‘coming to myself’ like for you?

It was a hard one, you know. There were many questions and I didn’t know who I really was. It took a lot of time. Seeing the growth we are making in the world and the steps we are taking made it a little more comfortable for me. I just took a big leap of faith and had some confidence in myself. I came out for myself and eventually came out to my friends and family. It was hard to hide it. Since I’m also into hockey, the locker room talk is very common and something I didn’t want to talk about. I hid a bit from that topic of conversation. Going through those four or five years was tough for me.

Did you have a specific reason for coming to the media/public, rather than keeping your private life private?

It was more that I could be who I am, especially on the ice. That was a big thing for me. I could go out on the ice and focus on hockey, not on other questions — going crazy about who knows and who doesn’t and what others think of me. That was one of the big things for me and one of the reasons I wanted it off my chest so I could have some free time and play hockey.

READ: 17 LGBTQ+ athletes share their coming out journey

Nashville Predator prospect Luke Prokop says he has “never felt better on the ice” since coming out as gay, and is the only player to currently sign an NHL contract. Marissa Baecker/Getty Images

Has your coming out impacted your career and opportunities?

It’s only been a short while since I’ve come out, but I’ve never felt so good on the ice. That could just come from training, but I also think it has a little bit to do with my announcement and that I just get out on the ice and can be myself and really show my potential as an NHL prospect.

What is the most rewarding, and perhaps unexpected, part of being out?

Probably all the messages I got on social media. I didn’t expect to get so many. I knew it would be a big announcement, but I didn’t expect it to be this big. I see all the positive support I’ve gotten through social media and see it reaching worldwide. I would get messages from Sweden and Australia and Germany. Seeing how big my story got and how many people it affected was probably the most rewarding part.

What would your advice be to people struggling with their identity?

2 Related

For me, it was just coming to terms with accepting myself — and I believe that once you start that process with yourself, and you’re okay with who you are, you can come out to your friends and family. That ‘I don’t care what people think anymore’ attitude is also something I had in me when I went to my friends and family, so that would be my advice.

What were your worst – and best – scenarios when you argued in your mind? And did either one come true?

Not being accepted — not so much in the hockey world, but more with my friends and family. Hockey is just a game that I will only play for so long, but I will have my friends and family all my life, so if they didn’t accept me, that was probably my biggest fear. My friends and my family have been amazing and the positive support I have received from the hockey community and worldwide has been amazing too.

Have you ever felt any pressure, either internally or from speculative fans, to be a role model or ambassador for the queer community? And is that something you embrace now?

Not really… it’s just kind of being who I am. I like to say that my personality is very generous and in a way I am. If someone messages me on social media, I respond really quickly with whatever it is — whether it’s a question or they just want to talk to me. I have also experienced a coming out, so if people have questions, I would like to help them with that too.