‘Sunday Night Football’ – Live Updates of Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City, Mo. — After losing a few games to the Kansas City Chiefs last season (most notably the AFC title game), the Buffalo Bills were eager to prove that they had effectively closed the gap between themselves and their old AFL nemesis.

Josh Allen and the Bills got that chance when they faced Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the latest edition of their burgeoning rivalry at Arrowhead Stadium on “Sunday Night Football.”



1 Related

Buffalo (3-1) went into confrontation fresh from a 40-0 domination by the Houston Texans, praising one of the NFL’s best defenses. After a rare two-game slip, Kansas City (2-2) hoped the Week 4 win over the Philadelphia Eagles marked a return to the way they win. One thing is certain, each team entered the matchup with one of the most exciting young QBs in the league.

The Chiefs struck first when Harrison Butker strayed from the day’s theme and scored a field goal.

But on the next drive, Allen appeared in a big way as he quickly marched the Bills off the field and put them on the board with his first hasty touchdown of the night:

Not to be outdone, Mahomes answered back with a touchdown of his own early in the second quarter, finding wide receiver Byron Pringle in the end zone to give the Chiefs a 10-7 lead.

By the time we typed the sentence above, the Bills had already found the end zone again. Allen used a 35-yard dime for Emmanuel Sanders to get the bills back on track.

With just over a minute left in the first half, Allen held out and extended Buffalo’s lead to 14 points when he found Dawson Knox for the tight end’s fifth touchdown of the season – a 53-yard touchdown to be exact. to be.

The 89-point offensive shootout between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers clearly sparked ideas in their heads.

After a long rain delay (about 1 hour and 10 minutes), the second half finally started. But first, here’s a Josh Allen stat to ponder: Sunday marked the second time this season that Allen had 250 combined passing and rushing yards and three passing or rushing TDs in the first half. All other players have done it once this season (Kyler Murray).

If there was any fear among Buffalo fans that the long halftime rain delay would have crushed the Bills’ momentum heading into the second half, Micah Hyde’s pick-six to put his team at 31-13 suppressed it.

And then (Chiefs fans, avert your eyes) Greg Rousseau happened.

Mahomes’ interception was the sixth he’d thrown in Week 5. The Kansas City QB threw six throughout last season.

But haven’t we lived enough to know that we have Mahomes & Co. in the fourth quarter never have to count? The 26-year-old used a chest pass to close Travis Kelce tight to make it an 11-point match.

Apparently, Allen didn’t get the whole “Chiefs in the 4th” memo and wasn’t about to let the game slip from him when he reconnected with Sanders.

… Allen, clearly not bothered by playing in the elements.

After their QB’s four touchdowns, the Bills took the convincing 38-20 win and no table in Buffalo was safe.