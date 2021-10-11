Mr Cricket from India writes a captivating memoir





Mr Cricket Administrator. This is how renowned cricket writer R. Mohan introduces PR Man Singh, who has written a delightful memoir about his cricket journey. Popularly known as Maan Saab, he was famously the manager of the Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup. There has never been a congratulation from that team without Man Singh being on site. Frankly, I can’t think of any other Indian who is so deeply involved in cricket worldwide and his personal museum in his residence is ample evidence of his crazy intensity of cricket. He is through and through the warmest cricket person, writes former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi in his foreword to the 356 page book. ALSO READ – Celebration of the Sardar of Spin, on his 75th birthday Current India coach, Ravi Shastri, is excited about his partnership with Man Singh. When we traveled to England in 1983 for our World Cup campaign, our support staff was one in all. PR’ Peter Man Singh made sure we didn’t need anyone else. What stood out were his brilliant man-management skills. A traditionalist, Man Singh begins the book with a phrase that sums up his love for the game. Cricket is a men’s game, played and managed by men. When someone plays tricks in the English language and does not do an honest job or makes wrong decisions, it is often said, ‘This is not cricket. Man Singh is actually called Mr. Cricket and the book is full of anecdotes about his travels and experiences. He writes about the obstacles and sacrifices that characterized his cricket. He traces the wonderful times of the game and also comes down hard on the Hyderabad Cricket Association for his failures on several occasions. The book’s hallmark is his memory of the 1983 World Cup victory. Man Singh offers rare insights into the epic triumph with some fantastic memories. He also shares his pain of losing the semi-final to England in the 1987 Reliance Cup. He recounts the India-Pakistan match scheduled at the Eden Gardens shortly after the England-Australia Reliance Cup final. The Indian and Pakistani teams, Man Singh writes, had gathered in Kolkata. There was an atmosphere of uncertainty about the match that was to be held. Apparently there were problems with the financial aspect of the match and the Pakistanis asked for more money than they were offered. There was also a sort of unrest in cricket-crazed Calcutta. In the end we were told the match had been canceled and we were given our return tickets to get back home as soon as possible. Azharuddin and I took a car and were escorted to the airport. The moment we got out of the hotel our car was stoned. Fortunately, we were not hit and made it to the airport and home safely, Man Singh recalls. The book contains some nice anecdotes and details about some General Meetings of the Board that give us an insight into the functioning of the directors. It is a treat for cricket lovers who value history. Thanks to Man Singh for sharing some little known aspects of Indian cricket.

