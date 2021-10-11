Table tennis regains strength in Abadio

It was the hobby of two weeks of young people playing table tennis in the schools of Matiena in the summer of 2019, the trigger that caused therestoration of the Abadio Table Tennis Club (CTM). The entity, founded in 1988, had been inactive for 16 years and was Primi Arroyo, along with his wife Susana Argul and three other fans, Kike Irineu, Txerra Rico and Rafa Plasencia, who decided to get the sports entity back. “My son has been playing with other friends all summer. Looking at the existing fans, this seemed like the perfect time to restore the Abadio Table Tennis Club. What we really wanted was for the kids to have another alternative to enjoy in the city,” acknowledged Primi, the current president of the Abadiarra entity.

The club currently hasn 43 players with chips, between federations and school children. With ages between 8 and 9 years old, the youngest and the oldest, 58 years old, they all share the passion of a sporting practice that has always had fans in Durangaldea. The proof of this is that as a child Primi played for the Alejandro Goikoetxea school team in Elorrio. “I remember when I was nine I entered the youngest category and we played several championships. I practiced until I was 14 years old and now It’s great that the young people of Abadio can also play table tennis at home”, valued satisfied with the decision taken to get the club back.

This season they are four teams in the CTM Abadio, one of them made up entirely of girls, the ones contesting the Biscay School League. In addition, one of the promoters of the Kike Irineu project also competes in the First National Division along with Javi Garca de Basauri and Nigerian Casn, who lives in Pamplona. It is a very powerful category in which a lot of travel takes place. In February, the team will even have to travel to the Canary Islands to contest their light stakes and last September, Kike and Javi took part in the Spanish Regional Team Championship in vila, where the Basque team took third place.

Special mention also deserves the trio that plays in the Basque First Division, which consists of Markel Arroyo, son of Primi, Abadiarra Lier Arkarazo and Jokin de Francisco, a native of Getxo who, at the age of 58, still enjoys this sport in great extent. level. In addition, the Abadiarra team in the Basque Second Division has three teams in the league, one of which is in the veteran category. “Most are former players from when the club still existed. It is nice for them to practice again after so many years,” they proudly recognized from the Abadarra entity.

With players from Abadio, Berriz, Elorrio, Durango and even some from Lekeitio, the club trains on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the pediment of Matiena. On schedule from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., children, young people and adults meet at the sports facility to practice a minority modality that is re-emerging in the region. “Those of us who love table tennis are proud to have found the club and to see people being encouraged to participate. It is players who left it years ago and new generations who want to start in this sport; everyone has a place here and the doors are wide open,” they encouraged from the sports organization.