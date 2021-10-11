New York Giants lose to RB Saquon Barkley, QB Daniel Jones, WR Kenny Golladay in Cowboys loss

ARLINGTON, Texas — One by one, the New York Giants’ assault weapons went down against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Saquon Barkley walked back home with an ankle injury in the first quarter, quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a concussion late in the second quarter, and wide receiver Kenny Golladay left halftime with what he called a hyperextended knee.

Barkley and Jones were both drained in Sunday’s 44-20 loss to the Cowboys and missed the rest of the game. It left the Giants without seven of their 11 Week 1 offensive starters due to injury.

“It’s crazy to just look inside” [at it]Golladay said of the series of injuries sustained in one half for the Giants on Sunday.

Barkley has a left ankle sprain, a source told ESPN. He was seen in a boot and on crutches after the game. The full severity of the injury will be determined Monday after further testing. If the results are positive as expected, there’s a good chance the Giants’ declining star would be missing a “few weeks.”

The Giants will host the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers in the next two weeks.

“He’s very humble,” said backup Devontae Booker, filling in for Barkley. “So maybe he’ll be back next week. Who knows?’

Jones was “in a good mood” after the game, according to a source close to the quarterback. He was knocked out and concussed after colliding helmet-to-helmet with Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox trying to get into the end zone before halftime.

The third-year quarterback, who played the best football of his career early this season, had a lengthy conversation with his parents outside the locker room during the closing minutes of the game. He also spoke with coach Joe Judge after the game.

“I’m not going to make a medical diagnosis. I saw him in the locker room afterwards. I just checked him,” Judge said. “In terms of where he’s going next week, I don’t have an answer for you right now. We’ll see where he goes. Of course we all hope he’ll be back and he’ll be healthy.”

play 0:34 Daniel Jones is tackled just before the end zone and moves to the sidelines before being taken off.

Golladay sustained his injury in the first quarter when he attempted a catch with cornerback Trevon Diggs draped on his back.

“I tried to fight through it, but the pain got a bit worse. It’s frustrating,” said Golladay, who has suffered from hamstring, hip and groin problems this summer and season.

Golladay said he would have an MRI on Monday and “hope for the best.”

Jones was hit trying to get into the end zone late in the second quarter on a third-down run, colliding with Cox at the goal line. Jones fell to the ground and his facemask slammed into the turf.

The quarterback got up slowly after the hit and looked dizzy. He eventually stumbled before the umpires and teammates held him upright. The cart came out for Jones and he was immediately taken to the locker room. Mike Glennon took over as quarterback.

“To be honest, I thought he had just knocked the wind out of him because he lay there for a moment, but got up and put his hands on his knees,” Golladay said. “Anytime you see a player stumble a little, it doesn’t matter if you’re a quarterback or not, it’s a little scary. So definitely try to make sure he’s okay.”

Barkley’s left foot turned sideways as he stepped on foot from Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis in the first quarter after an incomplete pass in his direction. He stumbled off the field in great pain.

The Giants’ declining star was shown on the sidelines with his shoe off and his ankle severely swollen. He slapped his arms against his legs in horror before being taken to the locker room.

“It’s fresh. So I’m pretty sure it’s frustrating for him,” Golladay said after speaking to Barkley in the dressing room. “But at the same time he is also in a good mood. Hopefully he can go.”

The Giants already played without left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring), left guard Shane Lemieux (knee) and center Nick Gates (leg).

Thomas was active, but Judge said afterwards it was in an “emergency”. Lemieux and Gates are on injured reserve, while Shepard and wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) have a good chance of returning next week after extensive pregame workouts running at full speed.

“I think to some extent it was a little bit with the guys we played with in the preseason,” said Glennon, who passed 16-of-25 for 196 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in Jones’ absence.

New York also lost rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney after being ejected for hitting a scrum at Dallas Safety Damontae Kazee in the fourth quarter. Toney, the Giants’ first round this year, had a career game with 189 yards receiving.

“There’s a pretty clear line between competing and doing things we as a team won’t approve of,” Judge said. “That won’t be acceptable.”

The judge would let the league handle any possible suspension of the incident. Toney also took a cart to the X-ray room after the game while pointing at his lower leg.

Barkley’s injury comes just as he appeared to be returning to full health after a torn ACL last season. He scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime last week to beat the New Orleans Saints, and also had a 54-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

Barkley came into Sunday’s game with 52 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns. He had two passes for nine yards before the injury against the Cowboys.