Hardik Pandya Birthday: Wishes Are Rolling In on Cricket Brotherhood Social Media





Cricket player Hardik Pandya from India and Mumbai Indians (MI) turned one year older on Monday. Birthday wishes for the cricketer started pouring in on various social networking sites. In a special wish to their star all-rounder, Mumbai Indians tweeted an image of the cricketer with a message on it. “To the man who personifies the phrase Bohot Hard. Happy Birthday, HP!” to read the caption. In addition to “bohot hard”, MI also posted a fist-hand emoji. After his debut for the franchise in 2015, Hardik has made a consistent contribution with both the bat and the ball. To the man who personifies the sentence Happy Birthday, HP! #A family #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #HardikPandya @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/4eH94bcPNF Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 10, 2021 Cricket club members also wished Hardik on his special day. Indian captain Virat Kohli posted on Instagram Stories with an image of himself and Hardik. Kohli wished Hardik “good health, happiness and peace”. Hardik’s India teammate, Mayank Agarwal, also posted a wish on Instagram Stories. Former India and MI fast bowler Munaf Patel tweeted a photo of Hardik and himself and captioned it: “Happy birthday brother @hardikpandya7 Wishing you all the success in life.” Happy Birthday Brother @hardikpandya7

I wish you every success in life #HardikPandya https://t.co/YInjv3LyCD pic.twitter.com/a6QnKs2RjI Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) October 11, 2021 The batter has played 123 international games, scoring 2,302 runs and taking 116 wickets. The BCCI posted these numbers on its official Twitter handle as she wished the cricketer. international competitions

international runs

international wickets Here is wishes @hardikpandya7 a very happy birthday!#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/covf2HmF0b BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2021 The Indian Premier League (IPL) also wished Hardik on his Twitter handle. A very happy birthday to @hardikpandya7. #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/Nyi98aWayv IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 11, 2021 Mumbai Indians failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs. Hardik’s next cricket assignment is the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be played in the UAE and Oman. Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/hardik-pandya-birthday-wishes-pour-in-on-social-media-from-cricket-fraternity-2571475 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos