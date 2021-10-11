Big Ten football power rankings after week 6





What a week of college football. Not just in the Big Ten, but across the country as the CFB gods blessed us with several epic games and drama that we crave. And it never gets old. Just when you think college football has had one of the best seasons ever, we seem to be doing it all over again the following year. So far this season we haven’t even seen some of the top dogs disappear half way through the schedule. Ohio State and Clemson lost early, Notre Dame fell last week and Alabama got a point in the right column last weekend. If there’s a year that’s wide open, it’s this. Now, about the Big Ten. Each week we rank teams based on who plays the best in our weekly power rankings, and it sure looked like the competition was as open as it has been in a long time. Ohio State struggled to find its identity and personnel early on, while teams like Iowa, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State defeated all challengers. Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State are still undefeated, but Penn State fell from the top of the hill to No. Iowa. Then there’s the big scarlet and gray elephant in the room. Not so quiet, the Buckeyes look like the Buckeyes again with arguably the best offense in the country and an ever-improving defense. All that changed our Big Ten rankings after week 6, with what we call a return of the king. 14 Northwestern Wildcats (2-3, 0-2)

The reason for the ranking The good news is that Northwestern hasn’t lost a football game this week. The bad news is that the Wildcats were on a bye and didn’t show any signs of life on the field. Pat Fitzgerald is one of the best coaches in the game, but he doesn’t have much to work with this year. Previous rank Change 14 – Next: vs. Rutgers 13 Illinois Fights Illini (2-5, 1-3)

The reason for the ranking There is absolutely no way the Illini would beat Nebraska if the two matched again at this point in the season. Bret Bielema’s rebuilding is alive and well with another loss, this time to his former Wisconsin club. Previous rank Change 13 – Next: Goodbye 12 Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2)

The reason for the ranking Indiana still has the talent to make life miserable for any of the teams in battle, but there’s just something missing with this squad. There has been far too much inconsistency to expect a quick turnaround from the Hoosiers. Maybe it will help to have the last week off. Previous rank Change 12 – Next: vs. Michigan State 11 Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 1-3)

The reason for the ranking From a talent standpoint, Nebraska probably deserves to be ranked higher. However, when a team is constantly losing close games, something just doesn’t click. The ‘Huskers went up against Michigan, but lost again heartbroken. Until Scott Frost finds a way to make his team a team that can find ways to win instead of lose, we can’t let Big Red rise in the power rankings. Previous rank Change 11 – Next: in Minnesota 10 Maryland Terrapins (4-2, 1-2)

The reason for the ranking It seems history is repeating itself in College Park. Maryland always seems to be a threat to out-of-competition teams, but folds and withers once competition begins. The Terps just don’t have the depth to take some of the injuries they’re dealing with, as evidenced by two straight embarrassing losses, the latest at the hands of Ohio State 66-17. In a word; ouch. Previous rank Change 6 – 4 Next: Goodbye 9 Wisconsin Ties (2-3, 1-2)

The reason for the ranking Wisconsin came back in the win column, but it was against Illinois. Teams don’t get credit for beating an unlucky Illini team at this point, and there are still some real issues on the offensive end that should show signs of life. No change this week for the Badgers. We need to see more in the improvement department. Previous rank Change 10 + 1 Next: vs. army 8 Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1)

The reason for the ranking Purdue was off this week, so there’s really no reason to change anything from where the Boilermakers were last week. The team has been looking good so far this year, but we haven’t seen anything close to a statement win to really measure the ceiling in West Lafayette. Previous rank Change 9 + 1 Next: in Iowa 7 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3)

The reason for the ranking A season that looked so promising is starting to settle down a bit. There’s still a definite improvement we’ve seen under Greg Schiano, but simply playing good teams close together for half the football won’t get you to the stretch goals we’re sure Rutgers had in mind this season. This is still not a bad team, but the Scarlet Knights had to make a statement against Michigan State and it didn’t happen in the second half. Previous rank Change 7 – Next: in Northwestern 6 Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2, 1-1)

The reason for the ranking Minnesota was off this week, so we couldn’t tell from what we saw on the field. So far, the Golden Gophers have looked really good at times and confusing at other times. That’s probably what we’ll see for the rest of the year, so we’re going to give Minnesota one more spot on what Rutgers couldn’t do instead of the confidence we have in where this team is going. Previous rank Change 8 + 2 Next: vs. Nebraska 5 Michigan State Spartans (6-0, 3-0)

The reason for the ranking Michigan State just keeps grinding. The Spartans aren’t flashy and don’t always look great, but they just keep doing whatever they need to do to win, and confidence grows. As the team continues to win, it continues to believe and develop into a team that can mess up the rest of the East Division’s plans. Previous rank Change 5 – Next: in Indiana 4 Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 3-0)

The reason for the ranking Michigan continues to win, but so does its rival Michigan State. The Wolverines are a physical bunch that can get it down and play a good defense, and the Nebraska victory in Lincoln is a very underrated one. The corn and blue are beatable and we wonder what will happen when they face a team with more superior athletes. Big games linger against Penn State, Michigan State and Ohio State. Previous rank Change 4 – Next: Goodbye 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1)

The reason for the ranking Penn State lost a tough game in Iowa City, but we’ll never know what would have happened if quarterback Sean Clifford hadn’t been injured. This team is still a good team and will still have a say in who comes from the East Division to go to Indy for the Big Ten Championship Game Previous rank Change 2 – 1 Next: Goodbye 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0, 3-0)

The reason for the ranking There are still some concerns about Iowa’s attack, but the defense continues to play well, forcing opponents to make many mistakes. The Hawkeyes found a way to squeeze out just enough attacks and beat a Penn State team left to try and do some work without the starting quarterback. Say what you will, but a win is a win, is a win and now the Hawkes are number 2 in the country. Previous rank Change 1 – 1 Next: vs. Purdue 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 3-0)



