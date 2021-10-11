Local organizers announce events to mark 100 days to Hockey Day





NS. PAUL — The Minnesota Wild, Bally Sports North and local organizers for Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 in Mankato announced today that two special events will be held on Tuesday, October 12 to celebrate 100 days until Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 at Minnesota State University’s Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato.

Mankato Hockey Day Minnesota Event co-chairs David Wittenberg and Michelle Schooff join hockey players from the Mankato Area Youth Hockey Association, Mankato East and Mankato West boys and girls high school hockey teams, and Minnesota State University men’s and women’s hockey teams at a special Hockey Day Minnesota flag event at Blakeslee Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12. Another Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 event will be held at Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery on October 12 from 5:30 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. program. The event, 100 days from Hockey Day Minnesota, will recognize prominent sponsors and feature exciting announcements about programming, feature VIP guest speakers, including Minnesota Wild President Matt Majka and former Maverick and current Bally Sports North Wild analyst Ryan Carter, and honor the Southern Minnesota Hockey Legends. Media are welcome and encouraged to cover both events. For more information about these events, please contact Michelle Schooff at [email protected] or 612-747-0002. Tickets for Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 in Mankato go on sale online at 8 a.m. Tuesday HERE. HOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA 2022 GAME SCHEDULE DATE TIME GAME EVENT LOCATION LIVE ON TELEVISION wed. Jan 19 7 p.m. Mankato East vs. Mankato West (Girls) Blakeslee Stadium new Thursday 20 January 5 p.m. Wounded Warrior Game Blakeslee Stadium new Thursday 20 January 7 p.m. Celebrity Game in Southern Minnesota Blakeslee Stadium new Fri, Jan. 21 5:30 PM Mankato East vs. Mankato West (Boys) Blakeslee Stadium new Fri, Jan. 21 8:30 in the evening Minnesota State University Alumni Game Blakeslee Stadium new Sat, Jan. 22 9:30 am andover vs. Edina (Girls) Blakeslee Stadium Yes Sat, Jan. 22 1 o’clock in the afternoon East Grand Forks vs. Prior Lake (boys) Blakeslee Stadium Yes Sat, Jan. 22 4:30 in the afternoon Minnesota State University vs. University of St. Thomas (men) Blakeslee Stadium Yes Sat, Jan. 22 8 pm Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks Xcel Energy Center Yes Sun 23 Jan 1:30 PM Minnesota State University vs. University of St. Thomas (women) Blakeslee Stadium new Hockey Day Minnesota was founded in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that made Minnesota the “State of Hockey”. It is produced in conjunction with Bally Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that hosts each year. Past locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015 ), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018), Bemidji (2019), Minneapolis (2020), and Roseville (2021). For more information visit wild.com/HockeyDay. About Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North – a regional sports network owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group – presents more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast system on the market. Serving sports fans throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and North and South Dakota, the regional network produces more than 250 live sporting events each year. For more regional sports content, visit www.ballysports.com and follow @BallySportsNOR on Twitter, @BallySportsNorth on Instagram and BallySportsNorth on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/wild/news/100-days-to-hockey-day-mn-101121/c-326735124 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos