Gambling felt more natural to me than brushing my teeth

Ex-footballer Paul Merson was a gambling addict for 36 years and although he has been without a bet for nine months, he still feels the compulsion now.

Gambling in me, it’s there, it’s constantly waiting for me, says the 53-year-old l ahead of his BBC One documentary Football, gambling and me.

I’m not going to lie, the addiction is still talking to me now. It says: Is gambling really a bad thing, Paul? and I’m like, Wow, where did that come from? I still have days where I feel really bad, but that’s because it’s something I’ve been doing for 36 years. It was more natural for me to gamble than to get up in the morning and brush my teeth. I just did it without thinking about it.

He said he has to take his addiction one by one and if someone told him he can never bet again as long as he lives, that idea would be too overwhelming for him to handle.

I get up in the morning and I say: Today I won’t bet, I won’t drink, I won’t do drugs, he says, that’s doable, but living with this is exhausting, it’s just completely debilitating.

The former Arsenal and England footballer, who also struggled with alcohol and drug addiction, gambled a fortune of more than 7 million, but said it was not so much about the money, but the pain he caused his family.

I always thought: I’m a nice person, but why do I keep hurting the people I love dearly? I was just starting to think I was a bad person until I lost 8,000 in a table tennis match and realized I was sick.

He says that sometimes there was a moment of calm when he gambled everything. When Id was in a gambling frenzy for a week or two, Id almost felt some relief because there was nothing left for me to gamble.

In recent years, however, Merson lost the savings he and his family had for a house. He says it’s not like when he was a footballer and he could save a house deposit in a few months, this was later in life and had taken a lot of time and a lot of effort and sacrifice to get the money together.

I looked at my children every day, hated myself and thought: I’ve lost your future. That was terrible.

Merson, who now lives in a rented house with his wife and children, said he believes the gambling industry should take more responsibility.

That slogan When the Fun Stops, You Stop, no, the gambling industry needs to stop it. They put the blame on the compulsive gambler, but if you’re a gambling addict, you don’t stop.

ANPublic Health England Review in September it was found that gambling-related damage in England costs society more than €1 billion a year and should now be regarded as a public health problem. People with a gambling problem are at least twice as likely to die by suicide and are at increased risk of losing their jobs, bankruptcy and homelessness, with men more than four times more likely to be affected than women.

Merson recalled that he once lost 135,000 in three months, and when the betting firm called him to ask if he was okay with it, all he had to do was say he was.

I was 50, I knew what I was doing, I wanted to keep that account open and keep feeding my addiction, and they wanted to keep feeding my addiction.

He adds that there have been good people in the gambling business who have called and told him that they know he is a problem gambler and that they will not let him play.

I don’t watch sports anymore, just football, says Merson. I can’t watch other sports without placing a bet, but I love football so much that I can now watch without doing that.

Merson, who is crying in the movie he made, says he wishes gambling sponsorship wasn’t so normalized in the game he loves, but he understands that’s where the money is right now.

I don’t think there is a company in the world that wouldn’t want their name in the Premier League, the game is so huge.

What he hopes is that his film, in which he learns more about his addiction and the powerful, terrifying things gambling can do to the brain, will help even just one person.

If so, that’s the best thing I’ve done, he says. It could be the gambler, it could be their partner, their boyfriend or girlfriend, their wife, their husband. They could sit there and go: You know what? My lover who gambles like a maniac, he doesn’t hate me, he’s just not good. Once you know you have a disease, you have a chance to get better. I was just pissing on my life, and what a complete waste.

I just existed because this feeling completely took over every day and it was horrible. I always thought: what would my life be without drinking and gambling? How can that be a good life? What could be done? But since I stopped, I’ve never been happier. Now that I know I’m sick, I feel like I have a choice. I wouldn’t wish a gambling addiction on anyone. I want to enjoy my life.

Football, Gambling & Me airs on BBC 1 at 9pm Monday 11 October and then on iPlayer