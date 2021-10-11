QB Justin Fields progress changes everything about how this Bears season feels

LAS VEGAS The focus for the Bears and rookie quarterback Justin Fields is more on where they’re going than where they are right now.

And for the first time, those prospects are optimistic.

There was nothing spectacular about their 20-9 win against a mediocre Raiders team, but something changed on Sunday. It looked like one of those typical 17-point-and-pray-it-is-enough bears escaping the surface, but it’s bigger.

Fields is the burst of hope that gives this 3-2 start a different feel than when the Bears were 5-2 last season or 3-1 in 2019, just for diving. He’s only going to get better, and if he keeps his head above water while he has a choppy start to his career, the Bears will do something a lot more meaningful once he’s rolling.

Its a cheerful talk just two weeks away from his debacle of a debut as the Bears starter in Cleveland. But a lot has changed since then.

The offense looks more cohesive and coherent under the lead of Coordinator Bill Lazors, even with a poorly composed offensive line and an injury starting David Montgomery backtracking.

The defense defies decline and buys time for Fields to gain a foothold. Imagine a day in the near future when the Bears can play an off game defensively and still win.

And Fields is still standing after a flurry of literal and metaphorical hits.

I was just trying to get that swagger over us, especially on the offensive side of the ball, he said, bringing swagger and the Bears attack to the same mind for the first time since Sid Luckman. Just try to keep building.

I will always bring [toughness] To the table. I’m going to put myself there to win matches, so that’s what they can expect from me.

Hes by far the most promising thing about a team that hasn’t been promising in years. Mitch Trubisky didn’t get any better. Andy Dalton and Nick Foles had reached a plateau, to say the least.

But fields? He’s on his way up.

And at the end of Sunday, after the Raiders sent him to the sidelines shivering twice, he stepped up and made a decisive pitch.

On the third and 12th of his own 27-yard line, with the Bears 14-9 in danger as the Raiders threatened to take control, he gave a pass to Darnell Mooney for 13 yards with 6:45 left despite four defensive backs taking the lead. guarding the first-down line. A few games later, the Bears got a 46-yard field goal from Cairo Santos to dampen the Raiders’ momentum and take a 17-9 lead.

Fields finished 12-for-20 for 111 yards and a touchdown for a 91.9 passer rating.

That’s far from amazing, but consider what it foretells.

He did so after two hits that looked like they could have ended his day or even his season.

Raider safety Johnathan Abram hit Fields in the back so hard in the first quarter of an hour on one of those fateful spins that he swears he’s trying to stop a Bears employee from putting a trash can next to him in case he vomited. Fields said he couldn’t breathe properly for a few minutes.

A game late in the second quarter was even scarier. As Fields scrambled, defending end Yannick Ngakoue jumped to his feet and caused Fields left knee to bend severely in the wrong direction.

I knew I had overloaded it, Fields said matter-of-factly. After a while I started to get my strength back so I just tried to see how stable it was and if I could run on it.

Dalton took three snaps at Fields’ place, then Fields returned to complete the touchdown drive and give the Bears a 14-3 lead as they approached halftime.

Coach Matt Nagy said no further medical evaluations were needed on Monday, and Fields brushed aside any concerns by saying he would do well to play against the Packers on Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, really, from a man who played through a major rib injury that hurt every pitch against Clemson and Alabama in the College Football Playoff in January.

That bastard is tough, Nagy said. He proved that when he was in college. He proved it here.

He has also proven that he has a much-needed quality for anyone who dares to apply for the Bears quarterback job: he can handle imperfect conditions.

In short, he is Bears-proof.

Fields made up for several shortcomings on Sunday and survived behind an offensive line that powered the running game well but left him dodging traffic all afternoon. He threw a touchdown pass to No. 5 tight end Jesper Horsted, who was only active because other players were out. Horsted wasn’t even open; Fields opened it with the throw.

The Bears can do anything wrong and Fields is talented enough to make it work. And that after only three starts. Imagine where hell takes them.