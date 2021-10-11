Listened to my soul, says Poonam Raut about the decision to run | Cricket News





MUMBAI: Some players create a sensation with their performances. Some, with their gestures on the field. Indian women’s team Poonam Raut recently came under the spotlight when she decided to walk away after thinking she had gotten behind left arm spinner Sophie Molineux’s goalkeeper on day two of India’s pink ball test against Australia at the Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast even though the referee hadn’t kicked her out.

In an exclusive interview with TOI, the India No 3 in Tests says she listened to her soul as she took the impulsive, questionable call.

When I walked away it was an impulsive decision and I knew it was over and I listened to my soul and did what felt right at the time. Usually, when a wicket falls, no team likes it, and the same thing happens. Everyone always has a different opinion, but I did what I felt was right, Raut told this newspaper.

From that episode, Raut admits that she is disappointed after being dropped from the Indian ODI team during the England tour, despite being the best go-getter in the ODI series against South Africa in March at home. Yes, I was disappointed when I was dropped, but things like that are part of the game. The team is also developing various strategies in the run-up to the World Cup (next year). They try different combinations and see what works best. The whole idea is to give players a chance to get some games under their belt that will boost their morale and get everyone ready for the World Cup, she says, before adding: things like that happen in cricket, sometimes play you extremely well and sometimes you have to think about the bigger picture for the betterment of the team. But these things motivate me and I practice harder and work harder.

Is it that her success rate is an issue here? Is she working on improving that area? I don’t feel like my strike rate is an issue. In the Indian squad, there are seven-eight batters, including three all-rounders. There are four real batters and you shouldn’t expect every batter to play at the same batting rate. We need someone who can play the anchor innings and turn the strike and keep the runs ticking. It also depends on how the game is placed. I change my game according to the demand of the situation and I also adapt my game according to the format I play and according to the situation of the game. I always try to improve my hitting skills and keep practicing on my weaker areas. Especially in 50-over games, you need batters who can hit the full 50 overs, she says.

Of course, she had a chat with Indian women’s team coach Ramesh Powar about where you need to improve to make a comeback in India’s limited overs team. Yes. of course I discussed the same problem with Ramesh sir. Our discussion was on areas where I can improve my game and I am working on his suggestions. I also spoke with Sandy Sir and video analyst who helped me improve my strokes in areas where I wasn’t playing very well. I’m constantly improving my game and working hard at it. I am also grateful to the entire coaching staff who continue to provide important suggestions that will help improve my game, says Raut.

The veteran batter is satisfied with the course of her career so far. I am very happy and grateful to have had the opportunity to represent India. Not many people get a chance to play for India as long as I play, the past 12 years have been like a dream that I don’t want to end anytime soon. At the moment the focus for us is on winning the World Cup and the whole team is looking forward to it. Winning the World Cup would be the icing on the cake, she emphasizes.

Raut is full of credit for Powar, who, she says, has already made a difference to the Indian women’s team since his return to the women’s cricket line-up. There is no doubt that Mr. Ramesh has made a huge difference to the team since his arrival. Because he has represented India, his experience helps us improve our game. He knows the game inside out and always shares his experiences with us which helps us improve and we continue to discuss the same with him. He has also changed the way we prepare for competition and how we practice. The things we wanted to do in the game, we practiced during training. He also points out our weaknesses and has created a very positive environment. The results of this are there to be seen, she gushes.

Like most of her teammates and fans of women’s cricket in India, Raut is a fan of her teammate, opener Smriti Mandhana, who broke a fantastic hundred for India in the pink ball test. I have watched Smriti play for a long time and she has steadily improved over the years. It’s been eight years since we played together and there’s a drastic difference in her after every tour. She has worked very hard and quickly adapted to different formats of the game and I really admire it. It is always a pleasure to build a partnership with her. She’s a match winner, Raut said.

Raut supports the recent statement by India’s T20I Teams Captain Harmanpreet Kaurs that a women’s IPL will help improve the standard of the Indian women’s team players. Yes, I think the IPL should be done for women. If women’s cricket is to improve in India, the IPL must take place. The more the sport is shown on TV, the more popular it will become. We get a lot of young talent like Richa Ghosh, Shefali Verma, if you need more people like that we have to hold an IPL tournament with five-six teams. The more we play, the better we get and the craze for the sport grows. IPL also allows you to play with international cricketers, you also bond and share experiences with these players, which in turn helps you improve as a cricketer, says the 31-year-old.

Raut believes that the standard and popularity of women’s cricket in India has improved a lot since she started playing the sport. The standard and popularity of women’s cricket has risen many times over. I remember we used to call people to inform them that the Indian women’s team match will be broadcast at such and such time and this channel, but today the channel itself is advertising the schedule. So I think the sport has grown by leaps and bounds. After the 2017 World Cup (when India reached the final), the team received a lot of attention. Our efforts were well received and it also inspired the younger generation to take up the sport. Even the mindset of Indian parents towards women’s cricket has changed over the years. When I started in 2000, parents didn’t support their daughters in cricket, but now things have changed and children are encouraged to take up the sport. A change of perception and perspective was needed and I am glad that a lot has changed and is still changing. In the past, only one or two Indian women’s team cricketers were famous, but now the whole team is known, she says.

Raut believes India has a good chance of winning the ODI Women’s World Cup in New Zealand next year in March-April. Our chances are quite high because we have a good team that can beat any team in the world. That’s what we did in our previous series, she says.

