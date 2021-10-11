Georgia vs. Kentucky NCAA Football Odds, Plays and Insights | October 16, 2021





Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks set to hand it over to running back Zamir White (3) on Saturday, October 9, 2021, against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. Auga12 the no. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 0-0 SEC) are two-digit 22.5 point favorites at home at Sanford Stadium against the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Both teams have solid defenses, with the Bulldogs first in points per game allowed and the Wildcats 19th. The over/under is set at 44.5 points for the game. For more great betting and fantasy insights, join the SI Winners Club newsletter. Odds for Georgia vs. Kentucky Opportunities thanks to SI Sportsbook. Favorite Scatter Total Georgia -22.5 44.5 More/less insights Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current total of 44.5 points in three out of six games this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Kentucky games (4/6) have racked up more combined points than Saturday’s over/under of 44.5.

The two teams together score 70.8 points per game, 26.3 more than the over/under in this game.

The 23 combined points per game these two teams have allowed this season are 21.5 less than the 44.5 over/under in this game.

Bulldogs games this season have an average total of 48.6 points, a number 4.1 points higher than Saturday’s over/under.

The average total of 52.5 PPG in Wildcats games this season is eight points more than this game’s over/under. Statistics & Trends in Georgia Georgia has played six games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 22.5 points or more.

Georgia’s matches this year have topped the total in three out of six chances (50%).

The Bulldogs score 39.8 points per game, 22.3 more than the Wildcats drop per game (17.5).

Georgia is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games over 17.5 points.

The Bulldogs average 127.5 yards more per game (432.5) than the Wildcats allow per game (305).

Georgia is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall if the team has more than 305 yards.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball around seven times, three times more than the Wildcats’ takeaway (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISsportsbook. Kentucky Stats and Trends In Kentucky’s six games this season, it has racked up five wins against the spread.

Kentucky’s games this year have reached three of six set point totals (50%).

This season, the Wildcats have scored 25.5 more points per game (31) than the Bulldogs give up (5.5).

When Kentucky scores more than 5.5 points, it’s 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Wildcats averaged 206.5 more yards per game (410) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (203.5).

Kentucky is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team has more than 203.5 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball more than 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (10).

go to SISsportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup. Seasonal stats Georgia Statistics Kentucky 39.8 Avg. Points scored 31 5.5 Avg. Points allowed 17.5 432.5 Avg. Total number of yards 410 203.5 Avg. Total allowed yards 305 7 giveaways 12 10 Takeaways 4

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/betting/2021/10/11/georgia-bulldogs-vs-kentucky-wildcats-college-football-odds-plays-insights-10-16-2021

