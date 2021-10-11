Wade Hampton High Wins First Greenville County Girls Tennis Title

Jonathan D. Duty

TAYLORS In September, Greenville County came together to compete in the first County Swimming Championship in history.

Led by Eastside High School, Greenville County hosts the first-ever County GirlsTennis Tournament on Friday and Saturday in Eastside.

Eastside girls tennis coach Ben Fleming said it was time to start an all-county tournament as several other sports have county championships.

The 2021 Dunlop Greenville County Girls Tennis Tournament was first launched this year, Fleming said. There was a big gap in getting a nationwide tournament so super involved with the local community and tennis scene. Eastside wanted to close the gap and host this tournament.

The tournament had its obstacles, especially due to the heavy rainfall of recent times.

Some of the main hurdles were timing and logistics, Fleming said. We have strict timelines with regional games leading up to the playoffs and the end of the season, so with teams pushing several of these games in early October, we had to find the best weekend to fit their schedule.

More:Christ Church’s Annie Jennings Heads the 2020-21 All-Upstate Girls Tennis Team

(Weather) rained this week for games and practice for all provincial schools, and the only break in the weather was two hours before the tournament was due to start. So, with a little elbow grease and lucky sun, we had beautiful dry courses ready to go.

Being the first year, participation was critical and eight provincial schools entered the tournament. Fleming expects more teams to play in the boys’ tournament in the spring and in years to come.

There were a few hurdles for other schools, such as conflicting schedules, maximum matches (there are limits on the number of matches during a season), and COVID-19-related player quarantine, Fleming said. I think next year (and for the boys in the spring) we should get more schools to participate.

Like most tennis tournaments, the competition was a singles and doubles tournament in which each school could send two singles and one doubles team. Wade Hampton won the team title with JL Mann in second.

(The tournament) was very productive for the players, any game time where they play different players than the ones they see on the field every day is a good way to improve and finish your game, said Wade Hampton coach Jay Babcock. I think this tournament is a great idea and definitely needed for girls and boys tennis to have a different outlet to get involved in. The players get to see and play players from schools that we may not see during the regular season.

Wade Hamptons Alexis Broderick defeated JL Manns Cassidy Carlson to win singles, while Generals Ansley Minnich and Olivia Vanderwood won doubles over patriots Ella Williams and Nicole Negroni.

(The tournament) ended up being a really good tournament, said Wade Hamptons Gwyn Tankersley. It’s exhausted me from playing five games, but it’s also training me for the season and the play-offs. it gives us a good idea of ​​where each team is and shows everyone that we are number one.

This tournament helped my players prepare for the postseason and think about how to deal with players they might see again in the playoffs, said JL Mann coach Beth Phillips. It gave a number of different players a look at more competitive doubles than they usually see, which can also be helpful in post-season scenarios.

Fleming echoed Phillips’ comments, as the tournament could prove to be an excellent preparation for the playoffs.

Several of the schools present are not in each other’s division due to school size, Fleming said. So we bring together great teams who want to hone their talents on the pitch to play with others with the same goal. And yes, tune-up is a great word for it. So when you play against other strong schools, you get a lot of opportunities to fine-tune each player’s play in hopes of optimizing their strategy for the postseason.

It was also a great experience for the players.

I like the idea of ​​a county tennis tournament because it allows me to see where I am in my county and see a lot of my friends too, said JL Mann’s Beate Parke. I also like it because I have to play against schools that are not in my area. I also feel like I improve the most in tournaments because I get to play multiple matches. I now feel better prepared for the rest of the season and the play-offs than when we had normal practice and games.

Parke finished third in singles after beating Riversides Parker Burdette.

Fleming said that even with the success of the tournament, they will always look to make the competition more efficient in the future.

While the first year was a huge success, we will continue to develop our strategies behind the scenes, Fleming said. We will probably see double the number of teams, so our site selection will add a few more jobs like Riverside and Wade Hampton. With eight teams this year we came out well. But next year we plan to outgrow our facilities, which is a big problem to have.

Southside Christians Carson Lambert and Chloe Dew took third place in the doubles tournament after beating Riversides Whitney Anderson and Cheyenne Young.

It was great to see such a high level of competition, but even more so, it was encouraging to see such great sportsmanship, said Riverside coach Heather Gage. I was really impressed with the level of grit and fighting spirit these young athletes demonstrated over the hours and hours on the field.

Fleming said he was already excited about planning for next year’s tournament.

The reactions couldn’t have gone better, Fleming said. Coaches were excited to give their players more opportunity to practice against solid competition, just like the players. Parents get the chance to support their players and offer a new, alternative way of training. And players were able to showcase their talents, hone their game and interact with others in their tennis ecosystem. For a freshman tournament we couldn’t be happier and we look forward to hosting this for many years to come.