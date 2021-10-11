Weekend recap: Women’s volleyball wins 10th in a row, field hockey rules out Dartmouth

Volleyball vs. Cornell

Last weekend, women’s volleyball traveled from Princeton to New York to take on Cornell and Columbia. On Friday-evening, the Tigers walked off the field with another win and remained unbeaten in the regular season (40). In a three-set match, Princeton dominated the first (2521) and second sets (2520). While the Big Red returned to the field in the third set with an intensity that held the tie even for most of the set, the Tigers eventually won 3,432. Junior outside hitter Elena Montgomery led the team with 16 kills and 11 digs. Junior setter Lindsey Kelly also had an impressive 39 assists and seven digs.

The Tigers remain undefeated in the league after their three-set game against the Columbia Lions (2514, 2515, 2624). Kelly led with 40 assists and junior right side hitter Avery Luoma led with 14 kills and four blocks. The team has a 10-game winning streak with a strong overall record of 112. They will host Yale for another league game on Friday, October 15.

Women’s soccer vs. Brown

On Saturday afternoon, the women’s soccer team lost 31 to Brown. Prior to the game, both teams were unbeaten in the Ivy League. An early goal by the Bears in the first half gave them a lead. The Tigers held them back for the rest of the half. After two goals by the Bears in the second period, senior striker Gabi Juarez managed to slip in one on a penalty kick. While Princeton’s defense prevented the Bears from scoring again, they were unable to close the gap. This is the teams’ second loss of the season. They are now 921 overall and 21 in the league. They will host Columbia at Sherrerd Field on Saturday, October 16.

Men’s soccer vs. brown

The men’s soccer team remains undefeated in the Ivy League after their game against Brown on Saturday night. The Bears were the first to score, but the Tigers made sure that this would be their only goal. In the second period, Princeton returned to the field with an intensity that allowed not only to even the game, but also to outdo the Bears in scoring. Goals from junior defender Lucas Gen, junior forward Daniel Diaz Bonilla and senior midfielder/forward Kevin OToole led the team to a 31st win. The Tigers are now 55 overall and 20 in the league. They will also host Columbia on Saturday, October 16 at Sherrerd Field.

Field hockey vs. Dartmouth

The Princeton hockey team added its winning streak on Saturday with a 60th shutout against Dartmouth. The Tigers are now 65 overall and undefeated, 30, in the league. Junior midfielder Sammy Popper and junior striker Ali McCarthy each added one goal to the scoreboard. Freshman Beth Yeager, a defensive midfielder, dominated both sides of the field. Yeager leads the team, and even the league in general, in goals. The Tigers are on their way for another league game on Friday, October 15, against Cornell.

Men’s Tennis at ITA Mens All-American Championships

The men’s tennis team finished their week in Tulsa, Oklahoma this weekend at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Mens All-American Championships, taking 97 in singles and 23 in doubles over all match days. Senior Karl Poling advanced to the semi-finals of consolation against UVA’s Chris Roedesch for a strong finish on Saturday. He won the first set 61 before Roedesch took the upper hand and won the match in 63 and 64 sets. The Tigers head to Philadelphia for the ITA Northeast Regional on Thursday, October 14.

Women’s Tennis at ITA Womens All-American Championships

Freshman Victoria Hu propelled the women’s tennis team through an outstanding week of play in Charleston, SC at the ITA Womens All-American Championships. Hu dominated the week, going over eight match days with 71 days. She defeated Pepperdines Victoria Flores in an outstanding match Sunday morning to take the Consolation Singles title. Hu took the first set 62 and pushed through a demanding 75-second set to take the win. The team scored 73 overall over all days of singles. The Tigers will remain in Princeton starting Friday, October 15 for the ITA Northeast Super Regionals.

Football in Monmouth

The Tigers came back from eight points behind at halftime to win a tie against the Monmouth Hawks, 3128. After Monmouth tied the game in the last quarter with less than three minutes to go, Princeton had one shot left to regain leadership. A crucial drive led by senior quarterback Cole Smith brought the team close enough for freshman kicker Jeffrey Sexton to pull it in from the 35-yard line with 10 seconds left in the game. The Tigers remain undefeated this fall and will face their second Ivy League opponent of the season, Brown, in Providence, RI, on Saturday, October 16. View our full summary here.