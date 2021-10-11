Stratford Table Tennis League returns after 18-month hiatus





IT all changed when the Stratford Table Tennis League resumed after an 18-month hiatus, reports Peter Florence. Phil Paine and John Price, of Snitterfield, with their opponents Nigel Payne and Tim Fell of Henley. In an effort to encourage participation, the fast two-player format has been adopted, with points awarded for each set won, rewarding a narrow defeat. With nine of the 12 teams now based at Meon Vale Leisure Centre, four matches took place at the same time, with many players making their debuts and several others handing over their allegiances during the forced break. Closest meeting was snitterfields 11-9 victory over Henley where host captain John Price had two successes, both over four sets. Phil Paine similarly added another win but was unable to beat Nigel Payne. The closing doubles went the full distance, with Payne and former Shottery stalwart Tim Fell Henley earning an early two-set lead before finally winning the match in the decider. Shottery will be in the mix again for the honor after longstanding regulars Gary Stewart and Stephen Foster gave them a 15-2 win against FISC. The Farmers were represented by Robert Bartkowski, who had previous success with Stratford TTC, and Henry Lu whose previous competitive experience was at Snitterfield ten years ago. Steve Proctor earned a brace with no answer if Stratford Romeos overcame their stable mates Stratford prosperous. Richard Bennett took another win, but lost despite an early lead to the impressive Archie Mathers. Former Blazing Paddles captain Nello Mauri joined Proctor in the doubles to ensure Romeos finished 13-3 winners. Alistair Francis led the way to Stratford Othellos who conquered Stratford Eagles 14-5. He was unbeaten and gave up just one end, with Simon King adding to their score before narrowly missing out 12-10 in the decider to Piotr Lewczuk. Ashorne started their campaign with victory Stratford Montagues while Steve Bolton and Andy Coonan each had successes without an answer. Coonan looked on course to maintain his good start after taking a two-set lead against Michael Klein, only for his opponent to take their match the full distance and make it to the final end 11-9. However, the Villagers claimed the final double play and took home a favorable 11-6 result. Saw the last action of the week Stratford Capulets get maximum points against Stratford Hamlets, with Debbie Barrow and Kannan Nithi taking two wins each, without losing a set, to join Shottery as the early pacers.

