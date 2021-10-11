International Cricket Council chooses Sportradar as partner for data and streaming rights





LONDON, October 11 (Korea Bizwire) — Sports Radar (NASDAQ: SRAD) (Sports Radar of the Company) today announced a global partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), making them the official partner for data distribution and official live streaming for betting of the ICC. Sportradar is a leading global provider of sports betting and entertainment products and services, and the number one provider of business-to-business solutions for global revenue-based sports betting. The partnership spans 275 top matches and includes eight of the ICC’s leading men’s and women’s tournaments, starting in October with the ICC Mens T20 World Cup hosted by India in the UAE and Oman, until the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup in 2023, also hosted by india. Cricket has an estimated two-and-a-half billion fans worldwide. The partnership will provide the ICC with more opportunities to engage with this fan base through the Sportradars network of 1,000 media and sports betting companies in 80 countries. David Lampitt, Managing Director, Sports Content and Partnerships at Sportradar said: Cricket is one of the most popular sports worldwide, and we see huge potential to grow its fan base even further, allowing fans to experience the game on an even deeper level. To hang out. Our partnership with the ICC is an exciting step towards engaging those new fans and, with the full breadth of our unique technology making it possible, we will deliver enhanced cricket content across a range of platforms worldwide. Finn Bradshaw, Head of Digital at ICC said: Innovative use of sports data is one of the key pillars of our digital strategy. This partnership with Sportradar will help us grow our global cricket fan base and deepen our engagement with it. Backed by the technology and specialist cricket capabilities of InteractSport (part of Sportradar), Sportradar will deploy its Cricket Live Score Plus (CLS+) data-capture tool, which will enable field positions and actions to be plotted for the first time. The CLS+ solution provides deep, rich, live ball-for-ball match data to media platforms through tailored feeds and dedicated channels, with super-low latency. Sports Radar will integrate the official ICC data into its established Premium Cricket Service (PCS), creating an enhanced provision for sportsbook operators, while the new data will also be used to power the ICC’s digital platforms, including ICC -cricket.com and the official ICC application for the mobile phone. In addition, Sportradars Integrity Services will provide the ICC with bet monitoring and reporting for all 275 matches through its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS). UFDS uses advanced technology to scan the global gambling market and has a global team of integrity experts who analyze irregular gambling patterns, then report suspicious matches to partners. NOTES FOR EDITORS: The full list of competitions included in the partnership is ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2021; ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2022; ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022; ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022; ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2022; 2023 ICC World Test Championship Final; ICC Cricket Men’s World Cup Qualifier 2023; ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. About Sports Radar

Sportsradar, the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and gamblers. Founded in 2001, the company is well positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and gambling industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting providers with a range of solutions to grow their businesses. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full-time employees in 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in more than 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR and FIFA. We host more than 750,000 events in 83 sports every year. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not only redefining the experience of sports fans; it also secures the sport itself through its Integrity Services division and advocates an integrity-driven environment for all involved. www.sportradar.com Media contact:Sandra Lee, Global Head of Communications, Sportradar E-mail:[email protected] Source: Sportradar AG via GLOBE NEWSWIRE



