Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 5 game

“Monday Night Football” has had divisional matchups for three consecutive weeks. That will change during Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season, as two AFC teams meet for the second consecutive year.

Both teams were play-off teams last season. The Colts were the first number 7 ever in the AFC playoffs after the NFL expanded the bracket last season. She snuck in during the last week of the postseason and had a decent performance against the Bills in the Wild Card round.

Now Indianapolis will try to win its second straight game after starting the year with a 0-3 slip. It won’t be easy as they travel to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, who have a 3-1 record and have won three consecutive games.

Here’s everything you need to know about ESPN’s Week 5 “Monday Night Football” game, including kickoff time and more.

Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

Matchup : Foals at Ravens

: Foals at Ravens Venue : M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

The Colts and the Ravens will play “Monday Night Football” on Week 5. It will be the 10th time these two teams have played in Baltimore since the Ravens entered the league.

The Colts originally played in Baltimore before moving to Indianapolis in 1984. As such, the Baltimore public may harbor some animosity toward them for leaving. That makes this game a little harder for Carson Wentz and Frank Reich than some might expect.

Indianapolis’ first order will delay Lamar Jackson. He averages 339.1 yards offense per game; that’s an average of more than 12 NFL teams per game, including the Colts (320). The Colts need to restrain Jackson or keep up with him. Neither is ideal, but holding him is probably the safer bet.

Meanwhile, the Ravens’ defense has allowed just 170 yards per game in each of their last two games. Their secondary and defenses generally become healthier, so that should benefit them in their battle with Wentz and Co.

The Colts are 1-3, but are just slightly behind the pace of the Titans in weak AFC South. A loss wouldn’t knock them out of the race, but it would put them in an undesirable position. The Ravens (3-1) are locked in an uphill battle for AFC North’s supremacy as both the Bengals and Browns head for strong start to the season.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Monday 4 Oct

Monday 4 Oct Kick-off: 8:15 PM ET

The Colts and Ravens game kicks off at 8:15 PM ET at M&T Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. All ‘Monday Night Football’ games in 2021 will start at 8:15 PM ET.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

TV channel (national): ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: ESPN App | fuboTV | ESPN+

ESPN will air the final game of NFL Week 5 as the Colts and Ravens will clash on “Monday Night Football.” Steve Levy will serve as the play-by-play announcer for the game, with Brian Griese and Louis Riddick providing analysis. Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporter for the game, while former NFL umpire John Parry will be the rules analyst.

ESPN has offered an alternate viewing option this season, starting with Peyton and Eli Manning this season, but the simulcast will not air in week 5. As such, the traditional ESPN broadcast is the only way to watch the game.

Streaming audiences can watch the game in the ESPN app, with ESPN+ or using fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial .

NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

“Monday Night Football” will air on ESPN, so it will be available to stream live on all of the company’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game.

Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.