Commentary: Tennis technology destroys John McEnroe-esque fun

You saw the TV ad.

An elderly looking John McEnroe spills red sauce from his tray to his white tennis shorts, while Serena Williams destroys attacking ball machines with deadly forehands and backhands.

You can’t be serious, McEnroe whines, repeating an action that… ever got him in hot water with a tennis chair umpire and that he has grown into a brand of countless dollars.

Well, no more, John. The opportunity for tennis players to argue is over. Now they have to compete against machines, which means there is no element of controversy now. There will be no controversy, tennis has determined.

The electronic line paging system called Hawk-Eye is now Hawk-Eye Live. Not only does it evoke all the lines, but has a loud female voice that confirms what the camera has seen and ruled. The ball misses a line and a voice from the sky somewhere we’ll call her the Tennis Wizard of Odd barks that the ball is OUT. That gets a little weird when the player hits a serve into the net. Out, the Wizard of Odd barks, even though the shot wasn’t really out, but short.

In the recent past, the leaderboard listed a number of challenges for each player. That meant if they questioned a linesman’s call, the chair umpire would ask for an electronic review, Hawk-Eye would play the shot on a big screen and the crowd would cheer or groan, depending on their allegiance. while she saw the electronic evidence of the landing site of the shots.

No longer. Players don’t get any challenges. There are no more lines of people, just a chair umpire who will most likely never reverse a call. No future in taking over a machine. That makes the chair ump job especially decision-making. Players can ask for a close-call review. But golly, do you think the machine that made the call will show that it made a mistake? To no one’s surprise, zero corrections have occurred. Players quietly watch the close-call review, shrug and move on. Pretty exciting stuff.

There are still ball kids, but how long do you think that will last? Some nerd is stuck somewhere in a dingy basement and is inventing an app that allows the chair umpire to activate a vacuum on the court that scoops up all the balls and gently bounces them to the serving player. It will be a huge savings for tournaments, which is the origin of all these things. This way they don’t have to buy hamburgers for ball kids anymore.

Where tennis is headed is not a controversy. The competitive pivot for so many of these world-class adrenaline-filled, hard-charging athletes is off before they even step onto the field. Why argue with a machine?

McEnroe was embarrassing at times, but also very nice at times. Spectators can now expect robotic, emotionless matches. Tennis has always had this white, vanilla-like image. Quiet quiet. Be nice. McEnroe stomped on that for a while and the only result was, say, 5 million more people paying attention to the sport. Perhaps the most controversial thing left is the loud growls of some of the female players. They will soon find a machine to filter that out too.

Speaking of noise and controversy, there were a few here on Thursday night, and it brought back memories of the great and semi-crazy Goran Ivanisevic, the delightful Croat, who always told it as if he thought it was mostly against referees, linesmen and sportswriters and somehow he survived all that to win a Wimbledon title in 2001 after finishing runner-up three times.

More than his massive serve and fine forehands, backhands and volleys, Ivanisevic possessed the best racket throw in the history of the game. He did it with pride, with a classic sequel, with not only the intention but the certainty that the frame would break and he would lose a point and several thousand dollars.

Once, here at Indian Wells, he saw another player smash his racket and fail. Only a nice dent was achieved. The next day, clearly concerned about this violation of a tennis skill, Ivanisevic held a verbal clinic at his post-match press conference on the skills and technique needed to ensure the racket would break. It was clinical.

So if Ivanisevic had watched Canadian veteran Vasek Pospisil lose his serve to trail 3-1 in the third set and promptly busted his racket, he would have been proud. It took four massive hits on the hard court for the handle to separate from the rest of the racket, but Pospisil pulled it off.

Pospisil actually gathered, after a discussion with the chair umpire about the word fines, and won the match. And in the end he was not fined.

That meant two good things had happened. A contribution to tennis from the legendary Goran Ivanisevic was honored. And a chair umpire actually had something else to do than press buttons.

Consider that a ray of hope for this sport.