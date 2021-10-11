Sports
Who is Joe Garratt on TOWIE, Frankie’s Love Island-esque date?
Joe Garratt surprised fans when he appeared on ITVBes TOWIE to go on a date with Frankie Sims. But how do we know him?
The reality TV star got on well with the Sims sister and became the latest new cast member to join The only way is Essex this season.
Revealing that she really did kiss that many frogs, Frankie and Joe were seen together Sunday night enjoying a drink (for the world to see).
Several viewers are now wondering who exactly Joe Garratt is, while a few others recognized him right away. We got to know the star a little better
Frankie Sims goes on a date with Joe
Frankie goes on a table tennis date with Joe Garratt, which aired to viewers on October 10.
They discuss that it is their first real date because the last time they saw each other they were very drunk and had taken too many tequila shots.
During the date, they sit down and seem to click right away. And Joe brings four shots back to the neck for them!
They discuss how they were chubby growing up with Joe, adding that she looks great now before he asks what she looks for in a man.
shyly replies that she wants someone who will return her energy, adding that it’s crazy that they are both Christians.
They also said they could go to church for their second date, and both admitted they both enjoyed their first Ooooh!
Who is Joe Garratt?
Joe Garratt is a 24-year-old boy from Kent who is known for his Love Island.
He owned a catering business and became a Love Islander in Season 5, having it with Lucie Donlan during the show.
Joe was later dumped on Day 16 of the 2019 season.
After the villa, he dated Lucie and later model Desiree Schlotz for a while until they broke up earlier this year, in April 2021.
Joe is now dating TOWIE star Frankie Sims.
- NETFLIX: Meet Love on the Spectrums Ronan and Katie
Frankie Sims and Jack Fincham
Frankie Sims was previously in a relationship with another islander, Jack Fincham.
They broke up in July after reports stated they had a few fights and later unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Their romance was first noticed when they kissed on a night out, before going home together.
She then started posting pictures of the two of them on Instagram, before confirming the romance a few days later.
However, it all seems to be history now that she’s dating Joe!
