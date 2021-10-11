Would love to lead the best cricket team in the world, Afghanistan coach Lance Klusener on replacing Ravi Shastri as India boss





New Delhi: The former South African all-rounder and the coach of the Afghan cricket team, Lance Klusener, expressed his desire to become the next coach of the Indian cricket team if given the chance. The current coach, Ravi Shastri, will step down after the ICC T20 World Cup. Shastri’s term will expire after the ICC mega event and there will be no further contract extension.Also Read – Afghanistan prepares to participate in T20 World Cup: ICC Acting CEO Geoff Allardice We are LIVE with #Afghanistan #CricketCoach And #Earlier #cricketer #LanceKlusener. #T20WorldCup #WorldCup @ACBofficials https://t.co/eLeoEA0FQD — CricketCountry (@cricket_country) October 11, 2021 Also Read – T20 Men’s World Cup Winner Receives $1.6 Million Cash Prize While speaking with CricketLand in an exclusive interview, Klusener said when asked if he would throw his hat in the ring if the opportunity presented itself for the India coach post, the former South African all-rounder said it would be a huge thing for him to take the best cricket to manage team in the world. Also read – DRS debuts in upcoming T20 Men’s World Cup “Who wouldn’t want to put on their hat to the best cricket team in the world? That would of course be a big thing and we’ve had South Africans who have been extremely successful with the Indian team, such as Gary Kirsten and his partner Paddy Upton,” said Klusener. But despite acknowledging his desire to lead Virat Kohli & Co, Klusener is currently focusing on the Afghan cricket team as he has a soft spot for the Afghan people and there is also a possibility for a contract extension in the coming months. ”My focus is on Afghanistan, my contract also expires in December. I have a soft spot for the people of Afghanistan and maybe there is an option to continue with them.” Afghanistan is in Group 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup and is grouped with India, New Zealand, Pakistan and two more teams to join them from the qualifiers and their first game of the mega event is scheduled for October 25. (Written by Debayan Bhattacharya)

