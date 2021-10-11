Rudy Hodgson, DePaul club hockey goalkeeper, helps grow the game with Team Colombia

Playing for your home country is always a special honor. Senior hockey player Rudy Hodgson knows this all too well.

Hodgson, a dual citizen for Colombia and the United States, played hockey for Team USA when he was younger. And in recent years he has also been able to play for Team Colombia. This week he gets the chance to do that again.

On October 10, Hodgson left to play with Team Colombia in the LATAM Cup, which is hosted by the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League and takes place October 14-17 at Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, Florida.

The tournament will feature teams from across Latin America and the Caribbean competing for a spot at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) tournament, which will take place in Germany next year.

Hodgson first got involved with Team Colombia through a family member a few years ago, but his hockey days started long before that.

Hodgson started playing hockey at the age of four and has never looked back. Born in Los Angeles, he grew up a fan of LA Kings and played for their junior team as well as high school. All those things led him to where he is now a goalkeeper for the DePauls club team.

I really can’t imagine a time in my life when I wasn’t skating or playing hockey, Hodgson said. So I got involved there, playing high school, playing club for the Kings and was lucky enough to play not only for Colombia but also for Team USA for a few years so I’ve been really lucky to have a have had a successful career.

Growing up as a Kings fan, Hodgson looked up to Jonathan Quick, the team’s main goalkeeper since 2008 who helped the team win two Stanley Cups in 2012 and 2014. While playing for the Kings junior team, Hodgson was able to practice with Quick over and over and learn from him as a fellow keeper.

As a goalkeeper, Hodgson is the team’s last line of defense before the puck crosses the goal line into the net, but that wasn’t the position he intended to play growing up.

Hodgson became a goaltender around the age of seven or eight when his team keeper failed to show. He was thrown into position by his coach and quickly picked up the position again. Although he never intended to play the position, it finally worked out for him.

Hockey took me all over the world, Hodgson said. So it was a happy accident that I just ran with and definitely tried to make the best of it.

Now a senior on the DePaul club hockey team, Hodgson serves as one of the team’s unofficial leaders.

When he says something or has something to say, people listen, said AJ Grzbek, Hodgsons DePaul teammate and co-goalkeeper. He’s always been there for me, he’s there for everyone. Everyone loves him. He’s a great teammate and for Team Colombia to have him that’s just perfect, it works great.

Hoping to continue playing hockey after graduation, Hodgson works hard on and off the ice to develop his game as much as possible, but he still tries to have fun and enjoy his senior year.

He’s always the guy who wants to do extra things and learn extra things, said head coach Dan Wood. And there’s no surprise that he’s capable of making this team, and I’m sure Hell will do a great job if he gets out of there.

When Hodgson first started playing with Team Colombia a few years ago, the team was not federalized by the government or considered a national team by the IIHF. That changed when Colombia joined the IIHF in 2019 and was able to play against other national teams.

Hockey is now progressing in Colombia, but there is still more room for growth. Hodgson is excited to be a part of that and grow the game even more by playing with Team Colombia next weekend.

At the end of the day, I’m here to win, Hodgson said. But I think the most important thing I would like to take from this tournament is to know that I have contributed to the growth of hockey in Colombia and that I will continue to do so with my style of play and hopefully with some success in there. .