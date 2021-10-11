Le Creusot. The latest table tennis results





Table tennis: Critrium Nationale 1: Esteban Dorr (Metz TT) competes at Le Creusot in Senior Men A A first day in the sports hall with a few surprises, a lot of spectacle and a Florian Bourrassaud who delighted all his supporters with a great course! In the Senior A category, 1st surprise in the first round with the group win of the phenomenon Flix Lebrun (Istres) against Alexandre Robinot (Rouen), n1 and favorite of the competition. Felix who will captivate the great performances all day long and reach the semifinals where he will give up his arms against the future winner, Esteban Dorr. This same Esteban who will therefore compete in the final against Vincent Picard (Thorign) authored 2 major appearances in and final by leaving respectively Stphane Ouaiche, slab N2 and then Alexandre Robinot. As for Florian Bourrassaud, his return home ended in a quarter-final, but as in his best Crucible years, he managed to ignite the room, with points and scenarios of which only he has the secret. He won’t be able to do anything in the final against Dorr, but he will have been happy and satisfied us, that’s the main thing. At Senior B, the two tables are won by Kylian Tormos (LeCannet) and Guillaume Alcayde (Istres TT), respectively, who defeated Alexis Kouraichi (Nantes) and Oba (Le Chesnay) in the final respectively. Sunday, seat for the Senior Ladies with the entry in the running of Wendy Belhaire for the 11am UPCV, parallel to the Junior Boys and Cadets tables. Health pass mandatory for entering the gymnasium, wearing a mask not mandatory but recommended. Table tennis – National 1: Marie Migot takes part in Senior Women, Flix Lebrun keeps her rank in Juniors, Jade Huynh wins the cadet table. New match day in the sports hall with still entertainment in more than 400 disputes. The power outage will ultimately not delay the match, which indeed ended at the scheduled time. In Senior Women A, Marie Migot, head of the n2 series, will have kept her place despite a group scare where she will lose to Zarif, but will recover by knocking out favorite Pauline Chasselin in the final. She will have Ocane Guisnel in the semi-finals before logically winning in the final against Mostafavi. In Seniors Women B, the laurels go back to Claire Clavier (LeMans) and Vony-Ange Randriantsoa (Issy-les-Moulineaux) in a table where the 4 first heats of a heat faced each other in the two proposed finals. In Junior Men A, the ultra-favorite and No. 1 cadets in the world, Felix Lebrun didn’t really shiver to stand out in his table, dropping only one set in the semi-finals and another in the final. There seems to be a bright future ahead for this French table tennis hope. In the Junior Men’s B category, it was Clment Laine-Campino who won in a fairly open table where he would face William Koehl in the final, who put in the best performance all day. In Cadettes A, it’s Jade Huynh who will be upping his game as favorites Gatane Bled and lise Pujol bow to the table quite early. In the final she will face Brinda Pavade. Last in junior B, Juliette Hartman beat Ana De Stoppeleire in the final after a pretty solid course. See you tomorrow for the Junior Girls and Cadets tables!!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lejsl.com/culture-loisirs/2021/10/11/les-derniers-resultats-du-tennis-de-table The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos