The Brewers lineup was surprisingly unprepared against Max Fried
During the first two games of the series, the game between Brewers and Braves in the National League Division Series turned out to be a pitching duel. On Saturday, the Brewers recorded a 2-1 victory, but were eliminated 3-0 on Sunday in Game 2.
There wasn’t much the offense could have done in Game 1. Charlie Morton was on his game. He hit almost all of his spots with both his fastball and curveball, and his speed was a tad higher than during the regular season. In Game 2, however, the Brewers were not doing themselves any favors. They had no answers for starter Max Fried and missed several throws from the Atlanta relievers that followed.
Make no mistake, Fried deserves credit for his outstanding performance. Since the start of the 2020 season, the southpaw has a 2.84 ERA and 3.26 FIP in 39 regular season starts. He was especially dominant after this year’s All-Star break, with a 1.74 ERA in the second half.
However, the Brewers have no excuse not to score at all. They had enough pitches to score a few runs. The most surprising thing about the lack of offense was that Milwaukee’s batters looked like they hadn’t done any prep before facing the Braves Game 2 starter.
If the Brewers had done their homework on Fried, they should have known that he rarely takes out hitters and likes to fill the strike zone. His 6.2% batting rate this season was in the 84th percentile of all pitchers and his 45.5% zone percentage was the 11th highest among starters who worked at least 150 innings this season.
Another tough draw for the Brewers offense today with Fried on the mound for Atlanta. Fastball, curve and slider were all solid pitches for him this year. Doesn’t get the gizmos Morton does, but likes to pound the zone and doesn’t allow much hard contact. pic.twitter.com/hhAgySrd3h
Jack Stern (@baseball7310) October 9, 2021
As Fried is a well-known strike-pitcher, the Brewers line-up had to come out swinging. If they got a pitch over the plate especially early in the count, they had to jump on it.
Instead, Milwaukee hitters did the exact opposite. They were alarmingly passive against the left-wing Braves, taking 20 strikes. That tied for the second-highest total in any start for Fried this season. More worryingly, those were 20 strikes from just 81 pitches for Fried. He threw at least 90 pitches in the other appearances where he met or exceeded the number called strikes.
The Brewers could be forgiven for taking so many strikes if Fried was consistently pounding the corners all night. Although he threw many well-placed pitches, many of the pitches the Brewers passed split the plate in two.
Here were just some of the takes on pitches that caught a lot of the record. These were pitches to hit.
Again, Fried threw extremely well. Even if the Brewers had taken a better approach, it would still have been difficult to score more than a few runs against him. No one expected them to make five or six runs.
What was unacceptable was how amazed Brewers’ batters looked as Fried filled the strike zone, something he has done all year. That should have been in the reconnaissance report. In addition, they made no adjustments to swing more often, as Fried continued to throw more and more strikes throughout the game. The Brewers should have been prepared to jump on fields in the zone. There were not.
As the series heads to Atlanta for Games 3 and 4, Milwaukee will try to provide their pitchers with more run support. While this may not be a powerful lineup, they have enough solid hitters to score enough runs to advance to the Championship Series. Whatever was behind the mishandling against Fried, it can’t happen again.
Statistics courtesy of Baseball Savant and Baseball-Reference.
