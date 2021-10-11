Golf and beach good for English cricketers on Ashes tour | Cricket News







Hockley said both teams should be able to live normal lives in public, during the series of five tests that begins in Brisbane on December 8.

“Our protocols are very measured to ensure that people have a great experience and a good quality of life,” he told the Sydney Daily Telegraph.

“A lot of it comes down to people just using their common sense.

“It’s not about going to big, crowded places, but especially when they’re on tour, we expect people to be able to play a round of golf, people go to the beach and eat outside.”

In giving the go-ahead for the tour, the ECB said there were still a number of unspecified issues to be resolved before skipper Joe Root and his England team board the plane.

But Hockley said this was only about granting visas, along with ongoing discussions about biosecurity, and was adamant that the Ashes were never in danger.

“I don’t think there was ever serious doubt, but until we actually (worked) through all the details we couldn’t confirm it,” he said. “But it has now been confirmed and I think everyone is looking forward to the…

“Normally you would get the team sheet and send it in from the travel agency and there you go,” he added.

“But we’ve set up charter flights, exclusive use of whole properties, prepared biosecurity plans for government consideration. A lot of it is the volume of work. And there’s no shortcut.”

The first test between the old rivals is scheduled for Brisbane on December 8. They then head to Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney before concluding the series in Perth.

But Perth’s fixture is under a cloud as Western Australia requires visitors from several states to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Hockley said in a separate interview with the Sydney Morning Herald that he believed a deal could be reached with the state government to play in Perth as scheduled.

“It would be the first Ashes test at the new (Optus) stadium, it’s a beautiful stadium, we know Perth will come in big numbers,” he said.

“So we’re working very actively and constructively to be able to play in Perth in a way that provides a great experience for both sets of players, but also keeps the WA community safe.”

