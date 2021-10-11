Colts vs. Ravens odds, forecast, betting trends for NFL ‘Monday Night Football’

When the Colts take on the Ravens to close out Week 5 of the 2021 NFL regular season on “Monday Night Football” (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN), it will be about two teams trying to build on the last week’s success.

The Colts (1-3) took their first win by knocking the Dolphins off, while the Ravens (3-1) defeated the Broncos and held their ground since losing Monday night in Week 1 to the Raiders in overtime. The Colts can still beat the weak AFC South, while the Ravens have to keep winning to keep up with the strong AFC North.

Will Carson Wentz Get Better for Indianapolis? Will Lamar Jackson be let loose further in the downfield passing game for Baltimore?

Here’s everything you need to know about betting on Colts vs. Ravens in Week 5, including updated odds, trends and our forecast for ‘Monday Night Football’.

NFL POWER RANKING:

Bills, Cowboys, Chargers serious contenders; Chiefs, 49ers fall for week 6

Colts vs. Raven’s Chances for ‘MondayNight Football’

Scatter: Raven by 7

Raven by 7 top bottom: 46.5

46.5 money:Foals +260, Raven -360

The line sits at a touchdown all week, with Baltimore adding a few points to its home field advantage. Indianapolis won on the road last week. The total has been well thought out as the defenses are good enough to stay under 50.

(bets byFanDuel Sportsbook)

Colts vs. Ravensall Time Series

The Colts, who have moved out of Baltimore, have a 10-6 lead. The Ravens won two in a row, including 24-10 at Indianapolis last season. They have also held four of the past five meetings. Before that, the Colts had played eight consecutive games during the Peyton Manning era.

Three trends to know

As many as 86 staggered bettors think the number is too big in favor of the Ravens and like the Colts to cover.

53 percent of over/under gamblers think the point total is too low, given the quarterbacks and defenses that have had a few problems.

The Colts are 5-5 straight up and 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games. It is divided between the overs and unders, 5-5. The Ravens are 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games, but the total has only been exceeded 4 times in that period.

Three things to watch

The Colts’ Offensive Line Injuries

Indianapolis again misses the right side of his line as both guard Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith remain on the shelf. The Colts will have their hands full with the Ravens’ pass rush and solid defense up front.

The Ravens’ New Passing Attack

Baltimore dared to throw the ball many times last week in Denver and Jackson responded with numerous on-field attacks, extending weapons at a wide receiver and a tight butt. Jackson should build that newfound confidence at home and it’s an important development as replacement running backs have become less reliable.

The ex-Baltimore factor

The Ravens fans are always pumped for their team to beat the Colts, a team that left town more than 37 years ago. They should be loud and work to influence the outcome, just like the closing against the Chiefsin Week 2.

Statistics that matter

109.7 and 71.1. That’s the passer rating and average rushing yards per game in Jackson in 12 regular season night games (8-4 record) with the Ravens. Baltimore did hit the road in prime time in Week 1, but did win against Kansas City on Sunday night.

Colts vs. Ravens Forecast

The Colts have outdone this offensively and defensively. They’ll have some hasty success with Jonathan Taylor, but the Ravens’ pressure and secondary will keep Wentz in check for most of the game. The Colts have a front seven that could give Jackson a few problems, but he’ll use his mobility and arm to fight through a big night of it.

Ravens 30, Colts 20