Hockey emerges victorious in thriller vs. Cornell

Junior Meghan Ward scored the match winner with six seconds left in overtime



Junior Sydney Huang passes the ball during a game against Cornell on October 10. Credit: Carol Gao

Nervous.

That’s how it must have felt for the Penn hockey team during their game against Cornell on Saturday. In a match that needed extra time to decide a winner, the Quakers were able to walk away with a solid 2-1 win over the Big Red (6-4, 2-1 Ivy) defeat. Penn (4-6, 1-2 Ivy) secured their first Ivy League win of the season.

Penn came out strong in the first quarter, winning their first corner of the game less than a minute after pushing back. It was blocked by a Cornell defender, but the Reds and Blues quickly seized another chance for a corner. In the next, the Quakers started with the same line-up, but junior defender Elita Van Staden’s shot went just wide.

Cornell was able to score the first goal of the game from a corner after knocking out second-year goalkeeper Sabien Paumen, who had six saves on the day.

Sabien played very well; she really kept us in. Cornell has really great corners, but she made a lot of great saves, said junior midfielder Meghan Ward.

The Big Red’s lead didn’t last long as the Red and Blue reacted quickly with an own goal late in the first quarter. From a corner, junior forwarder/midfielder Sydney Huang made a great pass to Van Staden, who overshot a pass to senior defender Gracyn Banks on the right side of the field. Banks then quickly fired it at junior midfielder Olivia Kenny, who tapped it in for the back door goal past the Cornell goalkeeper.

The first half ended with both teams in a stalemate of 1-1. At halftime, the Penn field hockey Class of 2020 was honored as they missed their senior day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second half was very similar to the first with both teams creating great chances to score but no luck to convert. Most notably, Cornell defender Julia Darmo was dealt a card late in regulation, but the Quakers were unable to get a shot.

Penn got into overtime and had a lot of momentum with a corner early in overtime. Banks had a great shot that was saved by the Cornell goalkeeper and eventually bounced back. Junior midfielder Maya Geller grabbed the rebound, but knocked it off the post after beating the keeper.

With six seconds left into extra time, Ward was able to score a great breakaway goal that sealed the deal for the Quakers.

I knew it was the end of overtime, so it’s been a long time that we’d been on the pitch and everyone was exhausted, Ward said. I saw we came with the defensive save, and then [sophomore] Lisa [Zandbergen] got the ball and started running onto the field. She’s one of the fastest players on our team, so I knew I had to get on my horse and get up to make a game. She made a great pass through the defence, and when I got in the circle I just went to my forehand and touched it in a nice little easy goal, nothing too crazy.

This was Penn’s last game of field hockey before the fall break, and they’ll be using the extra time outside of school to work on team bonding for their next game.

Fall break can’t come soon enough, said Head Coach Colleen Fink. It’s been a tough two weeks. I just think it’s unbelievable that they’ve been through so much on and off the field, exams, midterms, all the schoolwork they’ve had, and they were able to play a tough game.”

Overall, Fink was very proud of how her team played, but still thinks there is room for improvement.

I think we played really well, said Fink. We stuck to our game plan almost completely. I think there were a few moments where we kind of got rid of it [and] got a little messy. We got a little impatient and tried to move forward and go straight on target, and we really need to be more disciplined in redirecting the turnover. But other than that I thought it was a well played game. I was very impressed with how they played in overtime and it’s something that’s hard to simulate in practice.”

The Quakers travel to Providence, RI on Thursday, where they prepare for their next game on Saturday against the Brown Bears (6-6, 2-1 Ivy).