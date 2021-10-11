17 year old Houstonian + 5 year old ping pong prodigy = 3 minutes short





Five-year-old ping-pong player Allen Mao is featured in the short ‘Little Big Shot’ Photo: Courtesy of Henry Segal Henry Segal, a 17-year-old Kincaid School student, knew he wanted to make a short film about table tennis for his advanced film course. What he didn’t know was who he would find. I just googled table tennis in Houston and this was the first place that came up, the Houston International Table Tennis Academy, Segal says by phone. I just drove there without a camera and spent a few hours talking to the coaches, parents, kids. One of the coaches said when I left that you should come back Thursday night. We have the best five year old. You have to see this boy. Young Houston filmmaker Henry Segal and even younger ping-pong player Allen Mao Photo: Courtesy of Henry Segal Intrigued, the young director returned to Katy academy to find Allen Mao, the pint-sized ping-pong powerhouse and star of small big shot, Segal’s short of two minutes 59 seconds that was recently mentioned best documentary at the Pegasus Film Festival, an event the organizers call the largest student-run film festival in the country. The film, which has just been made public on YouTube, was also a finalist at the Independent Shorts Awards and is set on the screen at the Austin Film Festival on October 23. I came back, met Allen, shot him for a few hours, Segal says. And then the next weekend we did some and the weekend after that we shot some more. In March, he started submitting Little Big Shot to festivals. Young Houston Filmmaker Henry Segal and Young Ping Pong Player Allen Mao Photo: Courtesy of Henry Segal Segal, a ping pong player himself, says he tried to paddle with Mao but found he couldn’t keep up. Allen and I played; there are a few short clips about halfway through where Allen crushes me (I’m in the yellow hat), Segal says via email. We never really kept score, but Allen won a lot more points against me than I did against him. Segal, who is in the midst of college applications, isn’t sure he wants to pursue film as a career. Last year he received media attention for a virtual childcare program that, according to the Chronicle, allows upper school students to sign up for tutoring or play with younger students for hour-long blocks, allowing educators and tutors to focus on Zoom lectures or lesson prep. Young Houston filmmaker Henry Segal Photo: Courtesy of Henry Segal But whatever he chooses, he still loves movies and lists the 1998 film Rushmore, made by fellow Houstonian Wes Anderson and shot in Houston, as his favorite. I love that movie, he says. I love pretty much everything Wes Anderson has done.







Cary Darling joined the Houston Chronicle in 2017, where he writes about art, entertainment and pop culture, with an emphasis on film and media. Originally from Los Angeles and a graduate of Loyola Marymount University, he was a reporter or editor for the Orange County Register, Miami Herald and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. In addition, he has worked freelance for a number of publications, including the Los Angeles Times and Dallas Morning News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://preview.houstonchronicle.com/movies-tv/17-year-old-houstonian-5-year-old-ping-pong-16523434 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos