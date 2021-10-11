Why Peyton And Eli Manning Won’t Be On ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’ Week 5 Broadcast





NFL fans have become accustomed to tuning into ESPN2 on Monday nights to see Peyton and Eli Manning host the Manning Night Football. The presentation was fun every week as the Manning brothers bring guests ranging from Pat McAfee to Nick Saban to Russell Wilson as they break down the game. But for the second week in a row, viewers will only be able to watch “Monday Night Football” on the standard ESPN broadcast. Here’s everything you need to know about why the Mannings won’t be on ESPN2 and ESPN+ this week, and when they’ll be back on the air. IYER: Why ESPN’s Peyton And Eli Manning Broadcast Is The Only Right Way To Watch ‘MNF’ Why Peyton and Eli Manning aren’t on ‘Monday Night Football’ The Mannings may have quickly grown in viewers , but that doesn’t mean they will appear every week. Peyton and Eli will be on ESPN2 and ESPN+ 10 times during the season, and they have been active for three weeks. They will only have seven this year, with several games still to be decided. The deal they signed with ESPN means the combination will be on the air 10 times this season, as well as the next two NFL seasons. But that still means there will be seven “Monday Night Football” matchups every season that they’ll miss. MORE:Eli Manning hilariously recreates Dak Prescott’s viral dance to ‘MNF’ When is Manning’s next broadcast on ESPN? It won’t be next Monday either. The match up Titans vs. Bills also goes on the phone without the Mannings. But football fans will have the chance to see them again on October 25 when the Seahawks take on the Saints, as well as the following week when the Chiefs take on Eli Manning’s old team, the Giants. The rest of the schedule is still underway, but a coach hopes to see the pairing turn into beating a college game on October 16 with some pretty strong ties to the Manning brothers. MORE: How To Watch Peyton And Eli Manning On ‘Monday Night Football’ For 2021 NFL Season Monday evening Football schedule 2021 There will be plenty of other opportunities for the Mannings to call. In 2021, there will be 12 more broadcasts of the “Monday Night Football” regular season. This week, fans are watching the Ravens and Colts, and next week there’s a clash between the Titans and Bills. Week Date Matchup Week 1 Sept 13 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 2 September 20th Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Week 3 27 Sept Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Week 4 4 October Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 11 October Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts week 6 Oct 18 Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills Week 7 October 25 Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints week 8 November 1st Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants Week 9 Nov 8 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears week 10 Nov 15 San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams week 11 Nov 22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants Week 12 Nov 29 Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 13 December 6 Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots Week 14 Dec 13 Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 15 the 20th of December Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 16 December 27 New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins Week 17 January 3rd Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

