Updated HSOT volleyball, boys soccer, girls tennis rankings as the seasons are over





Each week, HighSchoolOT ranks the top boys’ soccer, volleyball, and girls’ tennis teams in the state, regardless of classification or association. The ranking is divided into East/West splits. Volleyball East Well, that was an interesting week! Cedar Ridge defeated JH Rose the same week that Rose defeated DH Conley. Pinecrest and Chapel Hill each suffered losses, but they were only for teams ahead of them, with most of them being best-of-3 games. South Columbus moves up after beating Whiteville in last week’s only undefeated-versus-undefeated showdown, and Hoggard slides up after splitting the season series with Ashley. Ashley, Whiteville and Wake Christian (who was upset by Saint Mary’s) all drop out, replaced by Fuquay-Varina, leader of the Greater Neuse River Conference and NCISAA squadrons Rocky Mount Academy (did not lose or be tied to an in-state team ), and Fayetteville Christian (only loss came to High Point Christian). North Raleigh Christian 22-2 Green Hope 19-0 Green Level 17-1 Cardinal Gibbons 12-1 Cedar Ridge 21-2 JH Rose 17-2 DH Conley 16-2 Pinecrest 17-4 Chapel Hill 17-3 Gray’s Creek 19-0 New Bern 15-3 Holly Springs 13-5 Millbrook 15-4 Coastal Christian 25-2 Camden County 18-0 Apex Friendship 11-7 Perquiman 17-1 Middle Creek 10-7 South Columbus 14-0 Hunting 16-4 Wanderer 15-7 Durham Academy 13-3 Fuquay-Varina 13-5 Rocky Mount Academy 19-1-1 Fayetteville Christian 15-1 Volleyball West The biggest change in the west comes as East Surry tumbles from the top 15 to unranked after a loss to Davie County. Asheville Christian also falls a bit after losing to Gaston Day (the Spartans have nine losses, but all were against out-of-state teams and most of those were best-of-3 games). Davidson Day jumps past University Christian after a head-to-head win, and Myers Park rejoins the top 25 after a week-long hiatus. TC Roberson 15-0 Providence 19-0 Ardrey Clock 21-1 Fred T. Foard 18-2 North Iredell 16-1 Koningsberg 15-2 Watauga 14-4 West Rowan 19-2 Hough 18-3 Marvin Ridge 19-4 Gaston Day 22-9 Crest 14-1 Lake Norman Charter 14-2 South Iredell 16-4 Gun School 9-0 Asheville Christian 16-4 Davidson Day 14-3 University Christian 15-3 Caldwell Academy 19-2 West Henderson 16-3 North Henderson 16-4 Murphy 15-1 Charlotte Christian 18-6 East Lincoln 11-4 Myers Park 7-3 Boys Soccer East Among the biggest results of the week were a Durham Academy PK win over Ravenscroft, a Riverside of Durham upset over Jordan, Enloe’s win over Broughton and loss to Sanderson, Apex Friendship and Broughton who fell twice a week, and a whole host of other results leading to nearly 2A purge. Greene Central, Research Triangle and James Kenan were replaced by all 4A teams: Wakefield, Topsail and DH Conley, leaving Jordan-Matthews as the only 2A team. New Hanover 13-0-1 Apex 11-1-1 Wake Forest 9-1-5 Cardinal Gibbons 7-3-2 Leesville Road 11-2 Green Hope 7-2-2 Green level 9-2-2 Durham Academy 11-2-1 Ravenscroft 14-3 Chapel Hill 12-2-1 Broughton 8-5 Wake up Christian 12-3 Jordan-Matthews 13-0-1 East Chapel Hill 9-3-1 Middle Creek 6-3-4 Jordan 9-3 Pinecrest 12-1-1 Apex Friendship 7-5-1 Ashley 9-3 Cape Fear Academy 13-3 Jacksonville 12-2 Enloe 9-4-2 Wakefield 8-3-3 Topsail 8-2 DH Conley 10-1 Boys Soccer West Weddington’s loss to Porter Ridge dropped the Warriors a bit, but they remain in the top 10. It did help Porter Ridge get into this week’s rankings, as did Mooresville thanks to his win over Lake Norman. Shelby is the third new team this week, replacing West Cabarrus. Southwest Guilford 13-0-1 Providence 11-0-2 Carmel Christian 11-0-1 Wesleyan Christian 15-5-1 hybrid 12-0 Myers Park 6-1 Hough 13-2 TC Roberson 11-2-1 Ardrey Kell 9-2-3 Weddington 7-3-2 AC Reynolds 11-2-2 Norman Lake 11-3-1 Cox Mill 12-1-2 Calvary day 12-1 South Mecklenburg 9-3-2 Christ the King 11-1 Porter Ridge 10-2-2 Mooresville 9-5-1 Asheboro 9-0-2 Hendersonville 12-1-1 Mount Airy 15-0 Lincolnton 9-0-2 Asheville 8-3-2 Stuart Cramer 14-2 Shelby 13-1-1 Girls Tennis East With a week to go until the playoffs, East Chapel Hill and Leesville Road seem to be the teams to beat: but it’s a gamble. Cardinal Gibbons lost to Leesville twice, but defeated Green Hope 5-4. Green Hope also split 5-4 decisions against Apex Friendship. The top 10, apart from New Hanover and East Chapel Hill, have all been involved in 5-4 games against other top-10 teams. Cape Fear is the only newcomer to the rankings and is also the top ranked 3A team. Greene Central, at 19th, leads the 2A teams. East Chapel Hill 16-0 Leesville Road 14-1 Cardinal Gibbons 17-2 Green Hope 12-3 Apex Friendship 12-1 New Hanover 14-0 Green Level 11-4 Panther Creek 10-4 Enloe 10-5 Millbrook 15-4 Jordan 10-2 Arendell Parrott 12-0 Pinecrest 11-1 Durham Academy 9-4 Cary Academy 9-7 Cape Fear Academy 9-2 Wanderer 11-3 Chapel Hill 9-6 Greene Central 18-1 Heritage 10-3 Clinton 20-0 Cape Fear 10-1 Rocky Mountain 11-0 JH Rose 11-0 Croatian 12-0 Girls Tennis West Entering the final week of the regular season, Marvin Ridge is the clear No. 1 team in the West and appears to be the best in the state. Charlotte Catholic and Ardrey Kell jumped two places after Catholic defeated Charlotte Country Day last week. Meanwhile, Lake Norman Charter (the highest ranked 3A team in the West) took Charlotte Christian a step further. There were three new teams this week: Greensboro Day, Forsyth Country Day and Bishop McGuinness. All three have been ranked at some point this season and are returning to the top 25. Marvin Ridge 17-0 Myers Park 14-1 Hough 13-1 Ardrey 11-11 Charlotte Catholic 13-2 Charlotte Landdag 13-2 Charlotte Latin 11-3 Norman Lake 10-2 Wedding barrel 10-3 Page 13-0 Lake Norman Charter 15-0 Charlotte Christian 7-3 Hopewell 10-2 Asheville Trail Blazers 7-0 Pine Lake Prep 8-1 Mount Airy 16-0 Hendersonville 9-0 Salisbury 16-0 Gaston Day 11-2 Greensboro Day 8-2 Forsyth Country Day 12-1 Bishop McGuinness 14-2 Forest view 11-0 North Lincoln 13-2 Davie County 14-0

