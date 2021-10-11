Boston College Athletics Wrap Up, Week 6: Men’s Hockey Wins Icebreaker, Women’s Cross Country Wins New England Championship

Need a recap of what happened on the Heights last week? Here’s What Your Favorite Eagles Teams Have Achieved…

Men’s Cross Country

The Eagles finished 10th in the New England Championship this weekend. The Eagles did not have a top 20 individual finishers in the men’s 8K – sophomore Steven Jackson led the Eagles and came in 24th with a time of 25:22. BC had a pair of top 20 finishes in the sub-varsity 8K: Will Purnell (9th place, 26:24) and Edward Tristine (13th place, 26:38).

TL;DR: The Eagles placed 10th in the New England Championship.

Cross country ladies

The Eagles were the top team in the New England Championship, coming in first and achieving a number of top 20 finishes. Lauren White won the race overall, coming in first with a time of 17:14. Other top 20 Eagles finishers in the women’s 5K were Anna Oeser (3rd, 17:24), Sarah Flynn (7th, 17:50), Kylee Raftis (10th, 17:53) and Paige Carter (17:58).

In the sub-varsity, 5K BC also had multiple top 20 finishers. Katherine Mitchell won that race with a time of 18:19. She was followed by Kayla Smith (2nd, 18:21), Ella Whitman (3rd, 18:36), Katherine Connolly (4th, 18:49), Miriam Ruoff (5th, 18:43), Roshni Singh (6th, 18 :45), Maureen Lewin (7th, 18:45), Caroline Barry (11th, 19:06) and Jacklyn Sullivan (19:36).

TL;DR: Lauren White led BC to first place in the New England Championship.

Field hockey

The Eagles opened the weekend at UVA on Saturday. The game was scoreless under the rules, with BC getting 6 shots on target and Jonna Kennedy making 5 saves against UVA. BC scored on goal on the only shot in overtime as Elizabeth Warner was able to put the ball behind the UVA goalkeeper to give BC the 1-0 victory. Warner had a goal waved off late in the game, so this was a nice redemption moment for the team.

The Eagles left for Richmond on Sunday. Margo Carlin started scoring early in the second period and put BC at 1-0. Sky Caron gave BC a 2-0 lead late in the same period, scoring from a penalty shot and giving the Eagles a comfortable lead en route to half-time. Victoria Arra extended Eagles lead as the clock ran out, making it 3-0 BC in the closing minutes. The Eagles allowed only 4 shots on target in the shutout.

TL;DR: Field hockey went 2-0 this weekend, beating UVA and Richmond.

Golf for men and women

The men’s golf team finished 14th in the Fighting Irish Classic early this week. BC’s main competitor was Nick Cummings, who finished in 33rd place with a +5.

The women’s golf team, meanwhile, took first place at the Yale Invitational. Natalie Irlbacher took the individual first place with a -4. She was joined in the top 5 by Biblani Liu, who finished in a tie for fourth place.

TL;DR: The women’s team took first place in the Yale Invitational, while the men’s team took 14th in the Fighting Irish Classic.

Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey team won the Ice Breaker tournament last weekend, beating Quinnipiac, Holy Cross and Northeastern (who the Eagles didn’t play) for the trophy.

On Friday, BC took a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Colby Ambrosio and Patrick Giles, before Quinnipiac was able to bring things back into balance. The match went into overtime, and then into the shootout. Both teams scored once in the first three shootout rounds, with BC’s goal coming from Eamon Powell. Eric Dop stopped Quinnipiac’s attempt in the fourth round, and Casey Carreau scored for BC to take BC the shootout win that actually counts as a draw.

On Saturday, the Eagles dominated Holy Cross to win both the game and the tournament. Brandon Kruse got things going in just 22 seconds to put BC on 1-0, and Marshall Warren and Marc McLaughlin added goals in the next few minutes, giving BC a 3-0 lead in just over 3 minutes into the game. the match.

At this point, Holy Cross switched goalkeepers. McLaughling scored 1 more goal in the first period, giving Quinnipiac an own goal as the period ended to end the chances of BC’s shutout. Matt Argentina scored the only other goal of the match and BC won it 5-1.

TL;DR: The Eagles went 1-0-1 this weekend to win the Ice Breaker Tournament.

women’s hockey

BC remains undefeated after this weekend thanks to a 2-1 win over Merrimack. Katie Pyne scored the game winner midway through the first period and scored on the power play to put BC on 1-0. Willow Corson scored another goal in the second period, and although Merrimack scored on a power play in the third period, it was too late for the Warriors to make a comeback. BC goalkeeper Abigail Levy had another fantastic game, with 34 saves.

TL;DR: The Eagles defeated Merrimack 2-1 this weekend to improve to 3-0 overall.

Men’s football

The Eagles started the week in Northeastern and took a 2-1 win against the Huskies on Tuesday. Drew Serafino scored the first BC goal and created a handy chance for himself to score his first collegiate goal in just under 2 minutes into the game. Neither team scored again until 43:26, when Michael Suski gave BC a 2-0 lead on a penalty kick. Northeastern took BC’s lead to 1 in the 74th minute, but the Eagles held out to take a 2-1 win.

This weekend, the Eagles headed to Virginia to face UVA. Aidan Farwell put the Eagles 1-0 early in the game with her first goal of her career, but Leo Afonso scored a couple of goals for UVA later in the game to give the Cavaliers victory.

TL;DR: The Eagles went 1-1 this week, beating Northeastern before falling to UVA.

women’s football

The Eagles continue to struggle in ACC play as they fell for both UVA and UNC this week. BC was the first to present UVA this week. The Eagles were eliminated, only got 2 shots on target and lost 3-0.

The Eagles scored first against the #5 Tar Heels this weekend, when Sam Smith took a pass from Jenna Bike to score at 49:20. The Tar Heels only tied the score late in the second half, meaning the game went into extra time. UNC took possession of a loose ball during extra time to score and take the 2-1 win.

TL;DR: BC lost to UVA and UNC this week, though they did have #5 UNC for overtime.

Volley-ball

The Eagles were completely swept this week and lost games to Louisville and our lady. First BC went to Kentucky, where the Cardinals dominated in sets of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-10. The Cardinals scored 9 aces and made 40 kills to BC’s 19. Despite BC’s big loss, Katrina Jensen led all players in kills with 8.

The Eagles played a more competitive game against the Fighting Irish, but still lost in sets of 25-22, 25-15 and 25-23. BC scored 4 aces in the loss and Anna Murphy led all players by 18 counts.

TL;DR: BC fell for both Louisville and Notre Dame.