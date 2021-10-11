Sports
Boston College Athletics Wrap Up, Week 6: Men’s Hockey Wins Icebreaker, Women’s Cross Country Wins New England Championship
Need a recap of what happened on the Heights last week? Here’s What Your Favorite Eagles Teams Have Achieved…
Men’s Cross Country
The Eagles finished 10th in the New England Championship this weekend. The Eagles did not have a top 20 individual finishers in the men’s 8K – sophomore Steven Jackson led the Eagles and came in 24th with a time of 25:22. BC had a pair of top 20 finishes in the sub-varsity 8K: Will Purnell (9th place, 26:24) and Edward Tristine (13th place, 26:38).
TL;DR: The Eagles placed 10th in the New England Championship.
Cross country ladies
The Eagles were the top team in the New England Championship, coming in first and achieving a number of top 20 finishes. Lauren White won the race overall, coming in first with a time of 17:14. Other top 20 Eagles finishers in the women’s 5K were Anna Oeser (3rd, 17:24), Sarah Flynn (7th, 17:50), Kylee Raftis (10th, 17:53) and Paige Carter (17:58).
In the sub-varsity, 5K BC also had multiple top 20 finishers. Katherine Mitchell won that race with a time of 18:19. She was followed by Kayla Smith (2nd, 18:21), Ella Whitman (3rd, 18:36), Katherine Connolly (4th, 18:49), Miriam Ruoff (5th, 18:43), Roshni Singh (6th, 18 :45), Maureen Lewin (7th, 18:45), Caroline Barry (11th, 19:06) and Jacklyn Sullivan (19:36).
TL;DR: Lauren White led BC to first place in the New England Championship.
Field hockey
The Eagles opened the weekend at UVA on Saturday. The game was scoreless under the rules, with BC getting 6 shots on target and Jonna Kennedy making 5 saves against UVA. BC scored on goal on the only shot in overtime as Elizabeth Warner was able to put the ball behind the UVA goalkeeper to give BC the 1-0 victory. Warner had a goal waved off late in the game, so this was a nice redemption moment for the team.
The Eagles left for Richmond on Sunday. Margo Carlin started scoring early in the second period and put BC at 1-0. Sky Caron gave BC a 2-0 lead late in the same period, scoring from a penalty shot and giving the Eagles a comfortable lead en route to half-time. Victoria Arra extended Eagles lead as the clock ran out, making it 3-0 BC in the closing minutes. The Eagles allowed only 4 shots on target in the shutout.
TL;DR: Field hockey went 2-0 this weekend, beating UVA and Richmond.
Golf for men and women
The men’s golf team finished 14th in the Fighting Irish Classic early this week. BC’s main competitor was Nick Cummings, who finished in 33rd place with a +5.
The women’s golf team, meanwhile, took first place at the Yale Invitational. Natalie Irlbacher took the individual first place with a -4. She was joined in the top 5 by Biblani Liu, who finished in a tie for fourth place.
TL;DR: The women’s team took first place in the Yale Invitational, while the men’s team took 14th in the Fighting Irish Classic.
Men’s Hockey
The men’s hockey team won the Ice Breaker tournament last weekend, beating Quinnipiac, Holy Cross and Northeastern (who the Eagles didn’t play) for the trophy.
On Friday, BC took a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Colby Ambrosio and Patrick Giles, before Quinnipiac was able to bring things back into balance. The match went into overtime, and then into the shootout. Both teams scored once in the first three shootout rounds, with BC’s goal coming from Eamon Powell. Eric Dop stopped Quinnipiac’s attempt in the fourth round, and Casey Carreau scored for BC to take BC the shootout win that actually counts as a draw.
On Saturday, the Eagles dominated Holy Cross to win both the game and the tournament. Brandon Kruse got things going in just 22 seconds to put BC on 1-0, and Marshall Warren and Marc McLaughlin added goals in the next few minutes, giving BC a 3-0 lead in just over 3 minutes into the game. the match.
At this point, Holy Cross switched goalkeepers. McLaughling scored 1 more goal in the first period, giving Quinnipiac an own goal as the period ended to end the chances of BC’s shutout. Matt Argentina scored the only other goal of the match and BC won it 5-1.
TL;DR: The Eagles went 1-0-1 this weekend to win the Ice Breaker Tournament.
women’s hockey
BC remains undefeated after this weekend thanks to a 2-1 win over Merrimack. Katie Pyne scored the game winner midway through the first period and scored on the power play to put BC on 1-0. Willow Corson scored another goal in the second period, and although Merrimack scored on a power play in the third period, it was too late for the Warriors to make a comeback. BC goalkeeper Abigail Levy had another fantastic game, with 34 saves.
TL;DR: The Eagles defeated Merrimack 2-1 this weekend to improve to 3-0 overall.
Men’s football
The Eagles started the week in Northeastern and took a 2-1 win against the Huskies on Tuesday. Drew Serafino scored the first BC goal and created a handy chance for himself to score his first collegiate goal in just under 2 minutes into the game. Neither team scored again until 43:26, when Michael Suski gave BC a 2-0 lead on a penalty kick. Northeastern took BC’s lead to 1 in the 74th minute, but the Eagles held out to take a 2-1 win.
This weekend, the Eagles headed to Virginia to face UVA. Aidan Farwell put the Eagles 1-0 early in the game with her first goal of her career, but Leo Afonso scored a couple of goals for UVA later in the game to give the Cavaliers victory.
TL;DR: The Eagles went 1-1 this week, beating Northeastern before falling to UVA.
women’s football
The Eagles continue to struggle in ACC play as they fell for both UVA and UNC this week. BC was the first to present UVA this week. The Eagles were eliminated, only got 2 shots on target and lost 3-0.
The Eagles scored first against the #5 Tar Heels this weekend, when Sam Smith took a pass from Jenna Bike to score at 49:20. The Tar Heels only tied the score late in the second half, meaning the game went into extra time. UNC took possession of a loose ball during extra time to score and take the 2-1 win.
TL;DR: BC lost to UVA and UNC this week, though they did have #5 UNC for overtime.
Volley-ball
The Eagles were completely swept this week and lost games to Louisville and our lady. First BC went to Kentucky, where the Cardinals dominated in sets of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-10. The Cardinals scored 9 aces and made 40 kills to BC’s 19. Despite BC’s big loss, Katrina Jensen led all players in kills with 8.
The Eagles played a more competitive game against the Fighting Irish, but still lost in sets of 25-22, 25-15 and 25-23. BC scored 4 aces in the loss and Anna Murphy led all players by 18 counts.
TL;DR: BC fell for both Louisville and Notre Dame.
Sources
2/ https://www.bcinterruption.com/2021/10/10/22719924/boston-college-athletics-week-6-mens-hockey-wins-icebreaker-cross-country-new-england-championship
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]