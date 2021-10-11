How long can Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out? Bruising of the throat explained





Injuries are the order of the day in the NFL. There are the ones everyone knows: concussion. Sprained and torn ligaments. Turf toe. But on Sunday, two players went down with more unusual ailments. Bengal quarterback Joe Burrow was sent to hospital after Sunday’s loss to the Packers with a throat contusion. A few hours later, Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was also hospitalized with the same injury during his team’s loss to the Chargers. MORE:Joe Burrow injury update What exactly is a throat bruise? Sporting News explains. What is a throat contusion? According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, dr. Timothy Kremchek, medical director of the Reds team and direct advisor to NFL players at Beacon Orthopedics, explained that a throat bruise occurs when someone has direct trauma to the neck. Kremchek told the Enquirer that if someone has trouble breathing or has a voice change after being shot in the throat, there is a risk that they could sustain significant injuries. “Normally they go to the hospital and are evaluated by a CAT scan to make sure there are no fractures or imminent injuries,” Kremchek said. MORE:Kirk Cousins ​​Explains Confusing Sideline With Mike Zimmer, Clarifies ‘Celebration’ Pro Football Talk reported that it was believed Burrow had been stabbed in the throat during the game and that it was not from a big game when he hit the turf. It is unclear whether the poke was intentional, according to the report. Owusu-Koramoah was released from hospital on Sunday, according to the Akron Beacon Journal, and he was supposed to fly back Monday. How long will Burrow be out? It’s unclear at this point how much time Burrow will miss. Kremchek told the Enquirer that if there isn’t a fracture, Burrow just needs to reduce the swelling in his neck, which he says could be fast. They don’t happen often, but when they do, make sure nothing breaks, Kremchek told the Enquirer. You can’t just blow it off. MORE: How The Bills Got Better Than Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs, From Josh Allen To Deeper Defense? Kremchek said Burrow could be back next week if nothing is broken, such as a broken voting box, but said there is a chance of bruising because there are blood vessels in the front of his neck. According to the Enquirer report, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said Burrow had no trouble talking and they spoke after the game.

