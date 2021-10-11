Two-day SBI loan utsav: The Tribune India





Chandigarh: The State Bank of India (SBI), Regional Business Office-4, Chandigarh, will host a two-day loan utsav at Circus Ground, Sector 17 from October 10. The loan utsav was inaugurated by Chander Shekhar Sharma, General Manager, SBI. No fewer than 16 car dealers and 16 builders from the tricity are participating in the event. TNS Annual Christian Convention Chandigarh: The three-day annual Christian convention of Christ Church, Sector 18, ended here. The third day of the convention began with dedication. Various songs and music programs were also organised. Sacred Scriptures were considered on a wide variety of topics, from the Bible to various chapters. The church choir captivated everyone by offering Christian songs. TNS Arnav and Neha claim TT titles Chandigarh: Arnav from Gurukul Global School and Neha from Manav Mangal High School each claimed three titles on the final day of the 34th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship for Sardar Gurmeet Singh Grewal Memorial Trophy. In the men’s singles, Arnav defeated Rishabh. Earlier in the semifinals, Rishabh defeated Vishal and ousted Arnav Sahil Sharma. Neha, meanwhile, won the women’s singles title by beating Pelf. Previously, she defeated Kalyani and Pelf defeated Pareen. In the boys U-17 final, Arnav defeated Samarth. Neha won the U-17 title by beating Pelf. In the boys’ U-19 title fight, Arnav defeated Samarth. Neha defeated Pelf in the girl’s U-19 final. TNS Gopal, Vaidhavi carrom champions Chandigarh: Gopal Kakkar defeated Mayank Gupta to win the boys junior title in the ongoing 30th Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, here on Sunday. Akshit claimed third position by beating Kavish. Earlier in the semifinals, Gupta defeated Akshit and overpowered Kakkar Kavish. Meanwhile, Vaidhavi Mamgain ousted Sangini Mamgain in the junior girls’ title fight. Ayesha took third place by beating Gungun Kakkar. In the semifinals, Sangini defeated Gungun and Vaidhavi ousted Ayesha. In the semifinals of the men’s singles, Mohammed Hassan defeated Mohammed Talib and Sanjay Negi ousted Himanshu Shekhar. In the women’s quarterfinals, Sanya defeated Chadha Vaidhavi and Nidhi Gupta defeated Sangini Mamgain. TNS 80 participate in cyclothon Chandigarh: SD College’s Rotaract Club organized a cyclothon on Sunday to spread awareness about a healthy lifestyle here. More than 80 people took part in the event. College director Ajay Sharma and responsible Rotaract Club Ruchi Sharma marked the cyclothon. City-based psychologist Anmol Singh took the first position, while students Shaurya Sharma and Anmol Kumar took second and third positions, respectively. TNS Body of residents keeps together Chandigarh: A meeting of the Chandigarh Housing Board Residents Welfare Federation was held here on Sunday at the Sector 42 Community Center. The members discussed issues related to GPA transfer, cancellation notices and other issues faced by residents of CHB residences. It was decided that a committee would be formed to discuss the issues in detail and propose solutions. “It was decided to form a 20-member committee, which will study and propose solutions for permanent redress,” said chairman Rajat Malhotra. TNS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/chandigarh/two-day-sbi-loan-utsav-322945 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos