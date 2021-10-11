Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster undergoing surgery, not expected for four months, source says





PITTSBURGH — The Steelers will be without one of their most reliable receivers for the rest of the season. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster dislocated a shoulder on Sunday and will undergo surgery later this week that is expected to sideline him for about four months, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Smith-Schuster, who signed a one-year deal to return to the Steelers in free agency, dropped his right shoulder and received a hard, low blow from Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson during a second-quarter jet sweep. 27-19 of Sunday. victory.

1 Related He got up slowly and was quickly assisted by the Steelers medical staff, who helped him off the field while he appeared to be in excruciating pain. After a brief shoulder check on the sidelines, Smith-Schuster went straight to the locker room, past the blue injury tent. He went to the hospital for further evaluation, coach Mike Tomlin said after the game. “It’s hard to see him in that kind of pain, and that’s for everyone on the field, it’s hard to see someone injured who is a key player on offense,” wide receiver Diontae Johnson said Monday. “I just have to rally around him and just be there for him off the field.” Smith-Schuster is fourth on the team in goals and receptions behind Najee Harris, Johnson and Chase Claypool. But throughout his career, Smith-Schuster has been a reliable third weapon for Ben Roethlisberger, and he has built a reputation as a rough, tough player. Smith-Schuster, 24, has 323 receptions for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns in 63 games played over five seasons. After a season of nine touchdowns in 2020, Smith-Schuster has only one—a rushing score—this season. The shoulder injury is the second in-game injury he sustained this year. Against the Las Vegas Raiders, he suffered a rib injury that limited him, although it didn’t cause him to miss a game. The Smith-Schuster loss is a hit for a wide receiver room that hasn’t had a full roster of healthy players since Pittsburgh’s Week 1 win against the Buffalo Bills. Every receiver who made the roster after training camp – with the exception of Ray-Ray McCloud – has missed playing time with an injury. Even before Smith-Schuster’s injury, the Steelers were one receiver behind with James Washington inactive due to a groin injury. The Steelers already signed Cody White, the practice squad receiver, and chose to sign him with the 53-man squad for Sunday’s game instead of temporarily placing him on the active roster. “Injuries will happen,” Johnson said. “And it’s the next guy, so Ray-Ray has to get up, and it’s always been like that – one person goes down, someone has to intervene, and everyone is able to [contributing to the offense]. “We still go out to play for JuJu. We still go out and do our thing on Sunday and get ready, also for this week.”

