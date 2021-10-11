It is a wake up call for cricket in Pakistan?

Back to square one. One cricket fan aptly put it as reflecting the cricketing scenario in Pakistan. Pakistan, one of the strongest members of the cricket fraternity, suffered a blow in its efforts to house major international teams after the bombing in 2009 when the Sri Lankan team was targeted by terrorists.

For Ramiz Raja, the newly appointed chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, it was a baptism of fire. He was looking forward to welcoming the New Zealand team when it suddenly decided to withdraw for security reasons. The New Zealand government took the step on the advice of their security forces. It crippled Pakistan’s chances of hosting a top team in a long time.

Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Getting off the tour by taking a one-sided approach to a security threat is very frustrating. Especially if it’s not shared. What world does NZ live in? NZ will hear us at ICC, an angry Raja tweeted. It hurt more since New Zealand withdrew from the tour hours before the first game started. Pakistan’s misery was not over yet as England also decided to withdraw from its short journey.

Disappointed in England, withdrawing from their devotion and abandoning a member of their cricket fraternity when it was most needed. A wake-up call for the Pakistan team to become the best team in the world so that other teams can line up to play against them without making excuses, Rajas’s response spoke of his state of mind.

Making a point: According to former opener Salman Butts, Pakistan should take a tough stance. It’s been a tough time for over a decade and this adds a little more. But Pakistan must take a firm stance on not playing their home series in neutral venues. Pakistan has no security problems like previous times. Our security services have done a great job. – AFP

Former Pakistani opener Salman Butt was metered in his response. Obviously it hurts the game. Quality sides can bring top competition and that improves the skill levels of the players. Financial benefits were also dented for the PCB. Cricket tourists also bring business. In short, there is a lot associated with teams touring every country, he said sports star.

Butts says Pakistan should take tough action. It’s been a tough time for over a decade and this adds a little more. But Pakistan must take a firm stance on not playing their home series in neutral venues. Pakistan has no security problems like before. Our security services have done a great job.

For veteran sports journalist Abdul Majid Bhatti, it was not a good development for the game. It has been a shock to Pakistani cricket since New Zealand pulled out of the tour hours before the first match. The PCB’s position was appreciated and received support from all over the world. There was no logic in New Zealand’s action. The security they were offered was on an unprecedented scale.

READ: ‘West bloc’ has let Pakistan down,” says Ramiz Raja

Bhattis’ views were endorsed by senior cricket writer Shahid Hashmi. I fear New Zealand has already taken away tours of bigger teams to Pakistan for at least two to three years. Australia wouldn’t have toured even if the NZ thing hadn’t happened as they will always cite the situation in Afghanistan as a problem. These are difficult times for cricket in Pakistan as we feel like we were used and thrown away like tissue paper. But the world should know that Pakistan is the most colorful team. When they play there is no dull moment and therefore you cannot keep Pakistan out of the mainstream. With passion and zeal, Pakistan will overcome this stage.

Bhatti noted: The ICC will have to step in or else there could be a rift in world cricket between the big 3 (India, Australia and England) and the rest of the world. In fact, it was good to see support for Pakistan from various platforms in India. But ICC needs to look into the matter. How will the game help grow if teams don’t travel to Pakistan? I think Pakistan has a strong case. Tough times, but the PCB will find a way out.

Even when Hashmi felt the need to keep the interest of the junior cricketers in Pakistan alive, Butt said, cricket comes as a natural passion for the youth. If we can manage them well and create opportunities and careers through the game, the interest in cricket in Pakistan will always be there.

Observers in Pakistan claim that this attitude from New Zealand and England will go a long way in creating a spirit within the ranks of the Pakistani team. In 1992 there was hardly any support for Pakistan and only Sunil Gavaskar had faith in Imran Khan’s team. Imran’s team shocked the world. It was a turning point in Pakistani cricket which also grew into a formidable test force.

Sadly, a member of the Police Elite Force stands guard at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after the New Zealand cricket team withdrew from its Pakistan cricket tour due to security concerns. It has been a shock to Pakistani cricket since New Zealand pulled out of the tour hours before the first match. The PCB’s position was appreciated and received support from all over the world. There was no logic in New Zealand’s action. The security provided to them was unprecedented, said veteran sports journalist Majid Bhatti. – REUTERS

Although the players are involved in the National T20 Cup, a lack of international exposure could be a problem for the Pakistani team. The two series against New Zealand and England would have given team leadership an indication of the personal shapes of individuals.

Pakistan’s last international appearance was a test series of two games against the West Indies in August and the team last played a T20 International, also against the Caribbean, on 3 August.

READ: Ramiz Raja: ‘PCB could collapse if India wants to, as ICC gets 90 percent of its money from there’

The pressure would be on the players to quickly adapt to the challenges of the fields. Pakistan will play two warm-up games against the West Indies and South Africa before the big showdown against India in the tournament opener.

The team is eager to surprise the cricket world. As Bhatti says, there is nothing to lose. I expect them to go all out and play to improve their reputation.

Raja firmly believes that this could be another turning point in Pakistani cricket. He wants the team to remember this humiliation and create a situation where teams would want to travel to Pakistan. And that makes Pakistan a team to watch at the upcoming ICC World T20 Cup in the United Arab Emirates.