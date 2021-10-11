Transfer portal causes chaotic season

When Will Levis decided to move from Penn State to Kentucky last season, no one could have imagined that it would have any impact on the pursuit of the 2021 national championship.

Levis was mostly a backup quarterback for the Nittany Lions with just three touchdown passes in two seasons. Sean Clifford had established himself as a clear Penn States starter despite up and down performances. Only diehard fans of both programs probably noticed the transaction.

After all, there was Levis on Saturday, who threw three touchdowns to lead LSU’s Kentuckys 42-21 blaze. It extended a magical 6-0 start to the season for the 11th-ranked Wildcats en route to a mega matchup with No. 1 Georgia this week. His solid, if at times spectacular, playing was key to the new programme.

Meanwhile, then-No. 4 Penn State lost 23-20 to No. 3 Iowa on Saturday after Clifford was knocked out of the game. He was replaced by backup TaQuan Roberson who was not ready for the vaunted Hawkeyes defense and went 7 for 21 for just 34 yards with two interceptions. The loss dropped the Nittany Lions from the undefeated ranks and damaged their chances in the playoffs.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis warms up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Lexington, Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Will Penn State win if Levis had stayed around and been that capable backup when Clifford was injured? Would Kentucky be undefeated if he hadn’t come to Lexington?

There is, of course, no way to know.

However, the situation is an example of a new era of college football, where an open transfer portal (no more serving a season) and the ability to monetize name, image and likeness opportunities (where a starter is crucial) are player movement and roster management. essential for building a contender.

It’s a topic discussed on this edition of the College Football Enquirer.

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts stitcher Google Podcasts Spotify

Story continues

The days of powerful programs building so much talent to get rid of critical injuries may be over. Some will weather it better than others, but the ability and obvious benefits of finding new teams instantly should do what happened on Saturday, spreading the talent and flattening the competition. It’s an exciting development into a sport that has been too top heavy for too long.

Successful teams need depth, especially at quarterback. Texas A&M defeated Alabama with backup Zach Calzada. Oklahoma defeated Texas with backup Caleb Williams. Georgia used backup Stetson Bennett in a win over Auburn. Notre Dame needed backup Tyler Buchner for a spell in a win over Virginia Tech and third-stringer Drew Pyne helped the Irish beat Wisconsin earlier this season.

The battle is to get several good quarterbacks first and then keep them happy. The coaches who can keep talented or at least capable backups when immediate opportunities are available elsewhere will be successful in the future.

It won’t be easy. Levis went from frustrated second-stringer in State College to viral star in Lexington, part of it is Kentucky’s record, part of it is his social media videos of eating a banana with peel and all, and drinking coffee with mayonnaise (hey, it’s 2021).

It’s hard to argue that Levis didn’t make the right choice. He certainly looks happy, smiling face on why transfers change everything. Levi’s top receiver in Kentucky, WanDale Robinson, also came over from Nebraska, which would have upset undefeated Michigan on Saturday (and affected Wolverines’ hopes of the playoffs) if the Cornhuskers still had such groundbreaking talent. That’s how it works.

Meanwhile, on October 30, Michigan will face another surprise team, 10th-ranked Michigan State. The Spartans are powered by Heisman-competitive running back Kenneth Walker III, who arrived from Wake Forest, as one of 20 transfer portal alums who turned Coach Mel Tuckers’ program overnight much faster than traditional recruiting classes on the secondary school.

This is a new era in the sport, not an established trend. But here in a season that has already caused some disruption, with 10 teams ranked in the top 15 lost in the last two weeks, it speaks to much needed chaos and unpredictability.

And maybe some playoff candidates in places where they traditionally didn’t exist.

Watch the full conversation, plus Monday Overreactions to an epic series of games on Saturday: Alabama-Texas A&M; Oklahoma-Texas; Penn State-Iowa; Michigan-Nebraska; Michigan State-Rutgers; Arkansas-Ole Miss; Georgia maroon; West Virginia-Baylor; UConn-UMass; and numerous others. Plus, the guys hand out their Small Sample Heismans and try to say something nice about something or someone.