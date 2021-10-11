Hutchinson High, Buhler Girls Tennis Teams Advance to State





DODGE CITY Hutchinson and Buhler’s girls’ tennis teams attend their respective state tennis tournaments. Both the Salthawks and Crusaders finished second at their regional encounters last weekend. Hutchinson finished second in the Dodge City regional, and Buhler was also second in their host region. McPherson was crowned regional champion in the regional Buhler 4A, while Garden City took first place in the regional Dodge City 6A. Hutchinson senior Gracie Foster won the No. 1 singles series, wiping out all four of her opponents and allowing just seven game points in the entire tournament, including a 6-0, 6-1 sweep in the regional singles championship. Buhler senior Kacey Lehl finished third in singles behind McPherson sophomore and regional champion Riggs Kuhn and runner-up senior Taylor Berge. For the Salthawks, senior Darby Benson finished sixth in No. 2 singles. Junior duo Libby Jackson and Tia Hines placed third in No. 1 doubles and junior Lauren Davis and sophomore Makenzie Suppes finished sixth in No. 2 doubles. For the Crusaders, sophomore duo Kayleigh Hamby and Taegan Nickel finished third in doubles. Juniors Kayla Babcock and Olivia Frederick finished fourth just behind Hamby and Nickel. Both teams will head to their respective state locations for the Kansas high school state tennis meetings. The Salthawks travel to and play at the Riverside Tennis Complex in Wichita, and the Crusaders make their way to the TH Vaughan Tennis Center in Winfield. Both tournaments are from October 15-16.

