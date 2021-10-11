Stoops, cats prepare for ‘really impressive’ Georgia

Kentucky has started the season winning its first six games, the first time that has happened in Lexington since 1950. On Sunday, the Cats rose to 11e in the country in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Polls.

Now the Cats face their biggest challenge of the season yet. Kentucky takes to the road on Saturday to take on top-ranked Georgia in a game that is attracting a lot of attention.

ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Athens, as will SEC Nation. The game will be played every weekend at the SEC’s prime location, starting at 3:30 ET on CBS.

British head coach Mark Stoops knows that his team faces a major challenge, but he also knows that they have earned the right to be in this position.

“We will have to do our very best,” Stoops said on Monday. “We’re worried about ourselves and our preparation. If you want to keep playing in big games, take care of what’s in front of you.”

The job for Kentucky this week is to take on the best team in college football for six weeks of the season. Georgia, like Kentucky, is 6-0 and has looked good getting there. Stoops is impressed by the Bulldogs.

“What Kirby (Smart) has done there and the team that he has put together, you understand why they are the number one team in the country, leading and dominating in the defensive stat categories,” Stoops said. “And play extremely well offensively. Also in special teams you will hurt at any time. They play very well in all areas.”

But it is Georgia’s defense that has been particularly dominant. When asked if the Bulldogs were the best defense in the country, Stoops didn’t address the premise of the question.

“It’s hard to argue that,” Stoops said. “I really haven’t thought much about other great defenses. We’ve definitely played a lot of great defenses in our time here. I haven’t thought about that, but you’re watching these guys on film, it’s another level. It’s another level of good. It’s really impressive what they’re doing defensively.”

As for his Wildcats, Stoops hopes the more experienced players will remember playing in Athens two seasons ago.

“The leaders, the guys who have been here, understand the situations and learning opportunities,” Stoops said. “I believe that as an organization you get better with every opportunity.”

And as for confronting a hostile crowd this week at Sanford Stadium, Stoops hopes his team’s past experience can be helpful.

“They’ve been preparing for it, heading to South Carolina,” Stoops said. “Obviously this is a very different team, a very different environment, but hopefully we have learned from that experience in terms of our operation, our preparation.”

The British head coach also knows that it can motivate his team to face a large, hostile crowd.

“You know, sometimes guys feed on that too, even if it’s hostile,” Stoops said. “There’s something else going on. You have to do it. So even though you’re going into some tough environments, you better embrace it. I said long ago, run to the roar. Enjoy it. They’ll rock. You better embrace it and play at a high level because you can’t hide from it.”

The Cats are not hiding from anyone and are ready to seize the opportunity that lies ahead this week.