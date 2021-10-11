Tom Moody interested in coaching Indian cricket team: Report | Cricket News





SYDNEY: Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody is expected to apply for the high profile job of the next head coach of the Indian cricket team for a fourth time, following the upcoming T20 World Cup, according to a media report.

“Obviously the former World Cup winner and well-traveled coach is eyeing the Indian coaching lane, which will be vacated by (Ravi) Shastri after the approaching T20 World Cup,” reported Foxsports.com.au.

Moody, 56, who currently serves as IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sri Lankan cricket director, has expressed his desire to coach the Indian side earlier, applying for the top job three times in the past, including in 2017 and 2019. , but has never been considered.

Shastri’s contract as head coach of India expires after T20 World Cup and the 59-year-old has already confirmed he will not seek an extension, leaving the BCCI to look for top job candidates.

Moody, who was the coach of Sunrisers for seven years from 2013 to 2019, led the franchise to their only IPL title in 2016 with compatriot David Warner as skipper.

He was replaced by former England World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss before being named the franchise’s director of cricket. Moody has also coached Sri Lanka.

According to the report, Moody’s ambition to coach Team India led to the decision to strip Warner of his captaincy earlier this season and drop him from the playing XI in the last few games.

“The owners of the Sunrisers are believed to be influential figures in the BCCI, which could explain the decision to leave Warner out for their last half-dozen games and turn to the youth.”

“Warner has also been approached by a number of other IPL franchises, who were shocked by the fact that the machine had been sidelined for scoring points,” the report said.

When asked about Warner, head coach Bayliss had said the left-handed opener had been dropped from the squad to give youngsters on the side a chance.

“We can’t make it to the final, so we’ve made the decision that we want the young players to experience not only the matches, but also the time on the ground, around the set-up, and for this match we’ve made the decision said Bayliss. .

