Sooners Trio Earns Big 12 Weekly Awards





NORMAN Oklahoma’s Game-Making Trio of Running Backs Kennedy Brooks , kicker Gabe Brkic and backup quarterback Caleb Williams earned weekly awards from the Big 12 Conference after leading the Sooners to a 55-48 comeback victory over number 21 Texas on Saturday. Brooks was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, Brkic the Special Teams Player of the Week and Williams the Newcomer of the Week, the league office announced Monday. Oklahoma’s Game-Making Trio of Running Backs, kickerand backup quarterbackearned weekly awards from the Big 12 Conference after leading the Sooners to a 55-48 comeback victory over number 21 Texas on Saturday. Brooks was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, Brkic the Special Teams Player of the Week and Williams the Newcomer of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The three players accounted for 47 of OU’s 55 points in the game as the Sooners erased the deficits of 28-7 (at the end of the first quarter) and 41-23 (with 2:45 remaining in the third). for their biggest comeback win in the history of the series. It was the highest scoring game in the history of the series. In his first start of the season, Brooks rushed 25 times for a career-high 217 yards (8.7 per carry) and Oklahoma’s last two touchdowns. His 217 rushing yards were OU’s most in 36 games and the fourth most ever vs. Texas. The red shirt junior from Mansfield, Texas, who recorded a 65-meter run in the third quarter (the longest by an OU to run back this season) gave OU its first lead of the day (48-41) with 7:10 remaining in the fourth quarter on an 18-yard run and scored the game-winning touchdown with three seconds left on a 33-yard burst. Brooks now has 10 career 100-yard rushing games and six with at least 150 rushing yards. Brkic tied school single-game records for points by a kicker (17) and field goals (four), scoring all four of his field goals and all five PAT attempts on Saturday. His field goal conversions of 40, 35, 29 and 26 yards helped the Sooners slam in UT’s favor (they took their first lead with 7:10 remaining in the fourth quarter), making him only the second OU kicker to score four field goals. in a game against the Longhorns. The red shirt junior from Chardon, Ohio, who also fielded all 11 OU kicks, now stands 15 for 17 (.882) on field goals this season and has made all 23 of his PAT attempts. His 15 field goal keeps the nation leading. He has made at least two field goals in 11 of the last 13 OU games back to last season. Williams, a Washington, DC product, totaled 300 yards and three touchdowns as he led Oklahoma with seven scoring drives in his last nine possessions. He took over the QB duties just past the middle of the second quarter (when OU was down 35-17), throwing for 212 yards (on 16 of 25 passes) and two touchdowns and rushing for 88 yards on four carries. His 300 yards of total offense was the most ever by a true freshman from the OU against Texas. He competed for a 4th-and-inch game at the start of the second quarter and raced 66 yards for his second rushing TD of the season. With 1:02 to go in the third quarter he found Marvin Mims for a 14-yard strike and his first career passing touchdown. He hit Mims again on a 52-yard play that brought the game to 41 after OU’s successful two-point conversion. Williams’ 66-yard touchdown was OU’s longest rushing play of the season and the third longest rushing TD by a quarterback against Texas. This is Brooks’ first career Offensive Player of the Week award, who earned three Big 12 Newcomer of the Week awards in 2018. This is the second career weekly Big 12 honor for Brkic, who was named Special Teams Player of the Week. Week on Sept 6. This is Williams’ first Big 12 Conference honor of his career. Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) is back home on Saturday to take on TCU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

