PREP FOOTBALL: IHSAA Releases 2021 Section Brackets | Sport





The IHSAA has released the section brackets for the upcoming Sunday night soccer tournament, which begins Friday, October 22. The topper among The Goshen news coverage area teams are in Section 19 of Class 4A where Northridge (5-3) will travel to Nappanee to face the NorthWood Panthers (4-4) in a quarter-final game. The two teams faced each other on September 24, with the Panthers dominating the Raiders, 42-8, in Middlebury. However, Northridge was on his third quarterback going into the game and even had to play running back Tagg Gott in the QB position during that game. The winner of the Northridge-NorthWood match will face the winner of the Angola (2-6) in Columbia City (4-4). In Sectional 19, the favorite is Leo, who is 8-0 and is currently No. 2 in Class 4A. Leo will face East Noble (6-2) in the first round, with the winner of that game facing either DeKalb (1-7) or Wawasee (1-7). The Warriors will host the Barons in a first round matchup in Syracuse. In Class 5A, Section 10 is marked by three ranked teams: No. 7 Concord (7-1), No. 10 Mishawaka (6-2) and No. 13 Michigan City (6-2). The 7th-ranked Minutemen will be the only team of the six-team section to win three games to win a championship, as Michigan City and Mishawaka both drew a first-round bye. Concord will host LaPorte (2-6) to kick off the Section 10 festivities, with the winner of that game receiving Mishawaka in the semifinals. The other first round game in the section features Goshen (3-5) hosting South Bend Adams (3-5). The winner of that game welcomes Michigan City to the semifinals on October 29. In class 3A, Sectional 26 bracket, both TGN teams will be en route to the quarterfinals when Lakeland (3-5) visits John Glenn (3-4) and West Noble (3-5) heads to Baugo to defeat number 14 Jimtown (6-2). Finally, the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division champions, Fairfield (4-4), were given a tough assignment to start Sectional 35 in Class 2A when they had to visit No. 1 Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (8-0). The Knights are the big favorite to win the sectional and one of the favorites to win the Class 2A title overall. Luers closed out the Fairfields season last year with a 49-12 win over the Falcons at Benton. IHSAA FOOTBALL SECTIONAL BRACKETS 2021 For Goshen News area teams (All matches start at 7pm or 7:30pm depending on location) (Full brackets can be found online at: ihsaa.org) CLASS 5A, SECTIONAL 10 (6 teams) Quarter-finals, October 22: South Bend Adams (3-5) at Goshen (3-5); LaPorte (2-6) at No. 7 Concord (7-1). Semifinals, October 29: No. 13 Michigan City (6-2) with Adams/Goshen winner; No. 10 Mishawaka (6-2) at LaPorte/Concord winner. Final, Nov. CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 19 (8 teams) Quarter-finals, October 22: DeKalb (1-7) at Wawasee (1-7); No. 2 Leo (8-0) at East Noble (5-2); Northridge (5-3) at NorthWood (4-4); Angola (2-6) at Columbia City (4-4). Semifinals, October 29: Winner DeKalb/Wawasee vs. winner Leo/East Noble; Winner Northridge/NorthWood vs. Angola/Columbia City winner. Final: Nov. 5. CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 26 (8 teams) Quarter-finals, October 22: Lakeland (3-5) at John Glenn (3-4); West Noble (3-5) at number 14 Jamestown (6-2); No. 16 Mishawaka Marian (5-3) at South Bend Washington (3-3); No. 7 Tippecanoe Valley (8-0) at Garrett (4-4). Semifinals, October 29: Lakeland/John Glenn winner vs. West Noble/Jimtown winner; Winner Mishawaka Marian/Washington vs. Tippecanoe Valley/Garrett winner. Final: Nov. 5. CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 (8 teams) Quarter-finals, October 22: Bluffton (3-5) at No. 5 Eastside (8-0); Whitko (1-7) at No. 14 Central Noble (6-2); Fairfield (4-4) at #1 Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (8-0); Prairie Heights (3-5) at Woodlan (3-5). Semifinals, October 29: Bluffton/Eastside winner vs. Whitko/Central Noble winner; Winner Fairfield/Bishop Luers vs. Prairie Heights/Woodlan winner. Final: Nov. 5.

