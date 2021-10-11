Modern University >> Karazin University





VNkarazin Kharkiv National University is a leading Ukrainian research and education institution with a history of 216 years. In the Top-200 Ukraine UNESCO Chair Ranking in 2019, the university was ranked third among all Ukrainian higher education institutions. According to the annual QSWorld University Rankings 2020, Karazin University is included in the Top 500 Universities in the World. The university is ranked 491st, which is the highest position compared to other Ukrainian universities. According to the British publication Times Higher Education 2020, a weekly magazine specializing in higher education Karazin University ranks among the best universities in the world for the second time, ranked in the 1001+ group. Currently, the University consists of 22 Schools and Education and Research Institutes: School of Biology, School of Geology, Geography, Recreation and Tourism; School of Economics; School of Foreign Languages; School of History; School of Computer Science; Medical Faculty; School of Mathematics and Computer Science; Education and Research Institute of Ecology; Education and Research Institute Karazin Business School; Education and Research Institute of Computer Physics and Energy; Education and Research Institute School of Physics and Technology; School of International Economic Relations and Travel Affairs; School of Psychology; School of Radiophysics, Biomedical Electronics and Computer Systems; School of Sociology; School of Physics; School of Philology; School of Philosophy; School of Chemistry; School of Law; and the Institute of International Education for Study and Research. There are 20,724 degree seekers at the Schools, the Center for International Education, the Center for Pre-University Education: 16,260 undergraduate students, 4,066 international students, 301 postgraduate and doctoral students. 438 doctors of sciences, professors, more than 1,274 PhDs, associate professors participate in unscientific research and training of specialists. Among the university’s staff are 30 academicians and corresponding members of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and industry academies. VN Karazin Kharkiv National University prepares specialists in 115 majors, covering the whole range of modern classical university education. Each year, university researchers publish more than 60 textbooks and 300 study guides, approximately 90 monographs, more than 80 issues of the University Bulletin and other collections of research papers, approximately 5,000 scientific articles and abstracts, including more than 400 articles in leading international research journals. Every year, the university organizes more than 150 international and all-Ukrainian research and scientific-methodical conferences. The university’s wide international recognition is evidenced by the fact that it was one of the initiators of the Magna Charta of the European Universities (Bologna, 1988), co-founder of the Eurasian Universities Association. The university actively participates in the World and European University Associations, teaches about 3,000 foreign students, postgraduates and doctoral students, trains specialists for 50 countries, collaborates with more than 100 universities and other organizations on all continents in the field of science and education.

