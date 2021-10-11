When the West Indies captain made it big at Lincolnshire Club Cricket

In the summer of 2006, a Trinidadian teen hitting the ball for miles and bowling with wheels rocked up in Haxey CC of the Lincolnshire League. Jo Harman speaks with Kieron Pollard and two of his former club teammates about a brief period that has had a lasting impact.

There was a six he hit at our home ground, no one has ever come this close to that distance, says Oliver Tonks, Haxey CC’s first XI captain, recalling the breathtaking strength of a 19-year-old Kieron Pollard during his stint with the club in 2006. There are some tennis courts at Long-on, Cow Corner and I don’t really remember the ball ever going there. He almost cleaned them up! It hit the fence on the other side. Absolutely huge.

That was one of 15 limits Pollard hit that day, the Trinidadian unbeaten at 83 by the time Haxey reached their target of 103 against a Holton-le-Clay squad who opened the bowling with Zimbabwean international sailor Tinashe Panyangara. The following weekend Pollard took the new ball against Grimsby Town and returned 20-7-58-5, steaming in and bowling quickly.

But the teens’ most notable achievement was a Sunday game in Alkborough, when he hit 81* from 27 balls, tucked his bat under his arm and sauntered off the field and decided it was time for someone else to do it. give it a try. There was a field behind the bowler’s arm, and he kept trying to hit it further and further back, Tonks says. Even at that age it looked remarkably easy for him.

Pollard had arrived in Haxey in mid-May and remained there after touring the West Indies under-19s, seeking to develop his game in English club cricket, as so many of the Caribbean greats had done before him. A wet early summer limited him to just five appearances before he was recalled to play for Trinidad & Tobago in the inaugural Stanford 20/20, but his brief spell in North Lincolnshire had a lasting impact.

You hear it all the time when you research West Indian cricketers who went to England to play county cricket and how it’s helped their game on the international stage, Pollard says. erase. That was on my mind growing up, and I got the chance to play in a small league in Doncaster after touring the West Indies under 19s.

You leave the shelter of your home and you go into the real world to become a cricketer. It’s something I hold very close to my heart, playing and learning there to become the ultimate professional. I had a little experience with that in England, and when I played T20 cricket all over the world I had to be the overseas professional. I think that shaped me.

After arriving in Haxey, a village 30 minutes’ drive from Doncaster, Pollard was initially given his own apartment, but soon moved in with a family close to the club.

After the first week, it became clear that he was a bit cut off from everyone, says Tom Scott, who was 16 at the time and played alongside Pollard in the Haxeys first team. He was a young boy in a new country, so our family stepped in and said he could come and live with us so he could be with people and have someone to communicate with.

It was great to have him there. It was like having one of your friends or an older brother living with you. Although he came from the other side of the world, with a different background, he came to a small farming village in Lincolnshire, but he fit in easily. He had the same interests as my brother and I. We played cricket together, not just at Haxey’s but at home in the backyard. Wed do that pretty much every day. I also played a bit of basketball with him, which was quite tricky since he was about a foot taller than us.

Pollard’s feats on the field made a big impression on his teammates, with some rushing to buy the railway sleepers from a bat he wielded. It was a Pakistani brand called Ihsan, Tonks says. He left one and then players across the club suddenly ordered the same bat. To be fair, you’d probably need to be six feet tall and have a little more scope than our guys to hit it as far as him.”

Less than a year into his time with Haxey, Pollard was playing international cricket for the West Indies, having made a splash in the Stanford 20/20 and then scoring a century on his first-class debut. In October 2009 he played what Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde described in: Cricket 2.0 as an inning that would not only change his life, but also T20 cricket a 54* blitz from 18 balls, including 27 in the space of six deliveries, in a Champions League match against New South Wales in Hyderabad. Three months later, Pollard became the collectively most expensive player in the IPL auction, raising $750k from Mumbai Indians. A T20 icon had arrived.

Tom Scott has kept in touch with Pollard over the years and remembers that he and his wife Jenna paid a visit to the family home when he returned to the UK. All our family certainly has good memories, he says. And he clearly appreciated what we did for him.

Although Pollard wasn’t with Haxey for more than a few months, the ripple effect of that experience is still palpable. Inspired by his time in Lincolnshire, he founded the Kieron Pollard Scholarship in 2012, an initiative now supported by Insignia Sports International and Woodstock, which offers emerging Trinidadian cricketers a transformative journey into English club cricket. Two former scholarship recipients, Joshua Da Silva and Akeal Hosein, have gone on to represent the West Indies.

These are guys I saw growing up in Trinidad, Pollard says. Nothing gives me more satisfaction than seeing these guys come through and thrive, so I hope they have a long, successful career and that the young people to come seize the opportunity to make their name on the international stage.

These are guys I saw growing up in Trinidad, Pollard says. Nothing gives me more satisfaction than seeing these guys come through and thrive, so I hope they have a long, successful career and that the young people to come seize the opportunity to make their name on the international stage.