College Football Week 7, Full Schedule, Watch TV Info





If college football was a thing last week, it was crazy. Turmoil, overtime, and last-minute exploits shook the college football landscape, with Alabama dropping from No. 1 to No. 5. The first College Football Playoff Ranking of 2021 won’t be out on Nov. 2, but Crimson Tide fans have it simple: Root for Alabama to win and for all the other top teams to lose. That includes as many of the 13 remaining undefeated teams as possible. Here’s the full week 7 schedule, including TV info. Games can also be found on fubo.TV. Week 7 Tuesday’s Match (all times CT) Appalachian State in Louisiana | 6.30 pm | ESPN2 Thursday’s Games Navy in Memphis | 6.30 pm | ESPN South Georgia in South Alabama | 6.30 pm | ESPNU Friday Play Marshall in North Texas | 18:00 | CBSSN Clemson in Syracuse | 18:00 | ESPN Cal at No. 9 Oregon | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN No. 24 San Diego State in San Jose State | 9:30 p.m. | CBSSN Saturday’s Games No. 10 Michigan State in Indiana | 11 o’clock | FS1 No. 20 Florida at LSU | 11 o’clock | ESPN Auburn at No. 17 Arkansas | 11 o’clock | CBS No. 21 Texas A&M in Missouri | 11 o’clock | SEC network Rutgers at Northwestern | 11 o’clock | Big Ten Network Ohio at Buffalo | 11 o’clock | ESPN+ UCF at No. 3 Cincinnati | 11 o’clock | ABC Tulsa in South Florida | 11 o’clock | ESPNU Nebraska in Minnesota | 11 o’clock | ESPN2 Yale at UConn | 11 o’clock | CBSSN no. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas | 11 o’clock | FOX Duke in Virginia | 11:30 am | RSN Ball State in Eastern Michigan | 13:00 | ESPN+ Akron in Miami, Ohio | 13:30 | ESPN+ Troy, Texas | 2 p.m. | ESPN+ Toledo in Central Michigan | 2.30 pm | CBSSN no. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia | 2.30 pm | CBS Purdue at No. 2 Iowa | 2.30 pm | ABC Western Kentucky at Old Dominion | 2.30 pm | ESPN3 UAB at Southern Miss | 2.30 pm | Stadium Arizona in Colorado | 2.30 pm | Pac-12 Network Kent State in West Michigan | 2.30 pm | ESPNU Miami in North Carolina | 2.30 pm | ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network Pitt at Virginia Tech | 2.30 pm | ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network Bowling Green in Northern Illinois | 2.30 pm | ESPN+ No. 19 BYU at Baylor | 2.30 pm | ESPN Vanderbilt in South Carolina | 3 p.m. | SEC network Texas Tech in Kansas | 3 p.m. | ESPN+ Rice at UTSA | 5 p.m. | ESPN+ no. 5 Alabama in the state of Mississippi | 18:00 | ESPN Colorado State in New Mexico | 18:00 | Stadium Freedom at UL Monroe | 18:00 | ESPN+ Utah State at UNLV | 18:00 | CBSSN No. 13 Ole Miss in Tennessee | 6.30 pm | SEC network Stanford in Washington State | 6.30 pm | ESPNU Iowa State at Kansas State | 6.30 pm | ESPN2 TCU at No. 4 Oklahoma | 6.30 pm | ABC No. 22 NC State at Boston College | 6.30 pm | ACC network Army in Wisconsin | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network UCLA in Washington | 7:30 pm | FOX Boise State Air Force | 8 p.m. | FOX, FS1 or FS2 Louisiana Tech at UTEP | 8 p.m. | ESPN+ No. 18 Arizona State in Utah | 9 p.m. | ESPN Hawaii in Nevada | 9:30 p.m. | CBSSN Fresno State in Wyoming | To be determined | FOX, FS1 or FS2

