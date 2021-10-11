Mobile Football Scores – Live Score at FlashScore Mobile





AFRICA: World Cup – Qualification – Second stage 2:00 p.m.Gabon – Angola 2: 0

2:00 p.m.Mozambique – Cameroon 0:1

17:00Burkina Faso – Djibouti 2:0

17:00Ivory Coast – Malawi 2:1

8:00 pmLibya – Egypt 0:3 EUROPE: World Cup – Qualification 17:00Cyprus – Malta 2:2

7:45 pmBelarus – Czech Republic 0:2

7:45 pmCroatia – Slovakia 2:2

7:45 pmEstonia – Wales 0:1

7:45 pmIceland – Liechtenstein 4:0

7:45 pmLatvia – Turkey 1:2

7:45 pmNetherlands – Gibraltar 6:0

7:45 pmNorth Macedonia – Germany 0:4

7:45 pmNorway – Montenegro 2:0

7:45 pmRomania – Armenia 1: 0

7:45 pmSlovenia – Russia 1:2 NORTH & CENTRAL AMERICA: World Cup – Qualification – Stage Three 23:00Costa Rica – El Salvador 2:1

23:00Jamaica – Canada 0:0

23:00Panama – USA 1:0

00:00Mexico – Honduras 3:0 SOUTH AMERICA: World Cup – Qualification 00:30Argentina – Uruguay 3: 0

01:00Chili – Paraguay 2:0 ARGENTINI: Professional League 18:30Arsenal Sarandi – Godoy Cruz 0:0

20:45San Lorenzo – Colon 1: 2

45′Independent – Gymnastics LP 0:0 ARGENTINI: First National 19:30All Boys – Santamarina 0:0

19:30Ferro – San Martin SJ 3:2

20:30Deportivo Maipu – New Chicago 0:2

21:00Agricultural – Chacarita Juniors 1:0

21:10Students Rio Cuarto – San Martin Tucuman 0: 0 ARGENTINI: Federal Tournament 20:30Ferro Gen. Pico – Sansinena 3: 2 ARGENTINI: First B – Closing 7 p.m.Argentine of Quilmes – Canuelas 1:1

7 p.m.United Defenders – Workshops (RE) 1:0

19:10Colegiales – Deportivo Merlo 2:1 ARGENTINI: First D – Closing 19:30PostponedArgentine from Rosario – Sportivo Barracas -: –

19:30PostponedCentral Ballester – Deportivo Paraguayo -: –

19:30PostponedCSR Spanish – Puerto Nuevo -: –

19:30Postponeddefinitely the Cambacères – Yupanqui -: –

19:30PostponedDeportivo Muniz – Juventud Unida SM -: –

19:30PostponedLiners – Lugano -: – ARGENTINI: Primera A Women – Closing 15:00Platens W. – Independent W 1: 2

17:00Defenders of Belgrano W – Lanus W 1:1 AZI: Asian Cup – Qualification – Play Offs 2:00 p.m.Chinese Taipei – Indonesia 0:3 BAHRAIN: Bahrain Cup – Second Leg 17:00Al-Ahli Manama – Al-Hala 1:1

17:00Al-Hidd – Malachi 1:1

17:00Al-Shabbab – Al-Budaiya 0:0

17:00Busaiteen – Al-Muharraq 0:3

17:00Manama Club – Sitra 0:4 BELGIUM: Pro League U21 7 p.m.PostponedBeerschot VA U21 – Virton U21 -:- BRAZIL: Serie A 00:00Cuiaba – So Paulo -:- BRAZIL: Serie C – Second stage 00:00Paysandu – Botafogo PB -:- BRAZIL: Gaucho Championship 2 00:00SC Sao Paulo – GE Bage -:- CANADA: Canadian Premier League 18:00HFX Wanderers – Pacific FC 1:0

8:00 pmCourage – Forge 3:1 CHILE: First Division 8:00 pmO’Higgins – S. Wanderers 1:0

00:30Curico Unido – Nublense -:- CHILE: Second Division 8:00 pmdept. Concepcion – Colchagua 3:1 COLOMBIA: First A – Closing 00:00Patriotas – Santa Fe -: – COLOMBIA: First B – Closing 83′Cortulu – Orsomarso 1:1

00:00Real Cartagena – Barranquilla -: – CONGO DR: Call 1 15:30PostponedAC Rangers – AS Vita Club -:- DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: LDF – Play Offs 23:00Atletico Pantoja – Cibao 1:0 ENGLAND: Southern League Central Division 7:45 pmHitchin – Coalville 0:2 ENGLAND: Premier League Cup 1:00 pmReading U23 – Norwich U23 3:2

7 p.m.Derby U23 – Charlton U23 2:1

7 p.m.Newcastle U23 – Birmingham U23 4:0

7 p.m.Sheff Utd U23 – Burnley U23 0:3 ENGLAND: Professional Development League 7 p.m.Hull U23 – Crewe U23 4:0 EUROPE: Euro U21 – Qualification 17:30Albania U21 – Slovenia U21 2: 0

7 p.m.Andorra U21 – England U21 0:1 EUROPE: Elite League U20 4:00 pmCzech Republic U20 – England U20 0:5 FRANCE: National 7:45 pmBourg en Bresse – Sedan 0: 0 INDONESI: Liga 2 – First Round 09:15Mitra Kukar – North Sulawesi Utd 0:1

09:15PSKC Cimahi – Persekat 0: 1

09:15PSMS Medan – Muba United 2:0

12:15 pmPSG Patic – Persiap Jepara 2:2

12:15 pmSriwijaya – Padang 2:1

14:30Kalteng Putra – Persewar Waropen 2:1

2:45 pmBadak Lampung – Dewa United 0:1

2:45 pmPS Hizbul Wathan – PSCS Cilacap 0: 1 ISRAELL: Leumit League 17:00Bnei Yehuda – H. Kfar Saba 0:1

17:00Maccabi Bnei Raina – Agudat Sport Ashdod 0:0 ITALY: Serie C – Group B 8:00 pmEntella – Pescara 2: 2 MEXICO: Liga MX Women – Apertura 23:00atl. San Luis W – Juarez W 4:0 NICARAGUA: First League – Apertura 01:00Real Madrid – Esteli 1:2 NORWAY: Division 3 – Group 2 17:00Pors Grenland – Necks 4: 0 PARAGUAY: Intermediate Division 6:45 pmAtyra – San Lorenzo 1:2

6:45 pmSportivo Trinidense – Diaz 3:1 POLAND: Division 1 17:00PostponedChrobry Glogow – LKS Lodz -: – QATAR: QSL Cup 15:35Al Sailiya – Al Khor 2:2

17:45Al-Arabi – Al-Gharafa 3:3 RUSSIA: FNL 2 – Group 1 12:00 o’clockYessentuki – Tuapse 1:4 SAUDI ARABI: Division 1 15:55Al Jeel – Month 0: 0

16:25Al Jabalin – Hajer 2:0

17:50Najran – Al Orubah 1:2 SERVI: First League 2:00 p.m.Loznica – Zeleznicar Pancevo 2:1 SERBIA: Serbian League – Belgrade 12:00 o’clockStudentsski Grad – Lestane 0: 1 SPAIN: LaLiga2 8:00 pmZaragoza – Huesca 0: 0 SWEDEN: Division 1 – Norra 18:00Pitea – Ume 4:4 SWEDEN: Division 2 – Sdra Gtaland 18:00Kristianstads – IFK Hassleholm 0:2 UKRAINE: Persha Liga 1:15 PMAlliance – Olimpik Donetsk 2:1

15:30Obolon – Hirnyk-Sport 0:3

16:30Metalist Kharkov – Kremin 4:0 UKRANE: Second League 1:00 pmBalkans – Nova Kakhovka 1:0

1:00 pmRubikon Kiev – LNZ Cherkasy 1:2

1:00 pmTavriya – Peremoga Dnipro 2:2

17:00Karpaty Lviv – Liubomyr Stavyshche 2: 0 URUGUAY: Primera Division – Clausura 20:30Plaza Colonia – Cerrito 3: 3 URUGUAY: Second Division 45′Central Esp. – Albion 2:2 USA: USL Championship 23:00Pittsburgh – Tampa Bay 2:0

01:30San Antonio -Memphis 4:2

02:00Austin Bold – Oklahoma City Energy 1:1 USA: USL League One 00:00North Texas – Richmond Kickers 1:2

00:30Fort Lauderdale – Tormenta 4:4 USA: NWSL Women 00:00Houston Dash W – North Carolina Courage W 4:1

00:00Reign W – Chicago W 3:2 WORLD: Friendly international 01:00CancelledNicaragua – Cuba -: –

10:00Croatia U18 – Czech Republic U18 1:0

11:00 a.m.Ireland U19 – Sweden U19 1:1

12:00 o’clockNorth Macedonia U19 – Turkey U19 0:4

2:00 p.m.Germany U20 – Romania U20 4:0

2:00 p.m.Montenegro U19 – Albania U19 0: 1

2:00 p.m.Norway U20 – Poland U20 1:5

2:00 p.m.Russia U18 – England U18 0:3

15:30France U19 – Mexico U20 4:1

17:00Sweden U21 – Mexico U21 0:2 WORLD: Club Friendly 1:00 pmUrals (Russian) – Samara (Russian) 1:1

18:30Hesperange (Lux) – Mondorf (Lux) 3:2 Yemen: Division 1 2:00 p.m.PostponedAl Shula – Al-Wahda Aden -:-

2:00 p.m.PostponedFhman – Al-Tilal -:-

FlashScore.co.uk mobile livescore (m.flashscore.co.uk), football scores service. This mobile version has different parameters than the www version for technical reasons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.flashscore.co.uk/table-tennis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos