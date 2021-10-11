Will Levis Named To Davey OBrien Award Great 8 List









Junior quarterback Will Levis has been named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 list for his five-touchdown performance against LSU, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced Monday. As a result, Levis has been added to the mid-season waitlist for the award. This is the first time the Foundation has honored 16 quarterbacks for their performances, making week six’s group a Great 8 “Davey Double.” Levis, a 6-foot-3, 232-pound quarterback from Madison, Connecticut, accounted for the UK’s first five touchdowns against the Tigers with three passes and two rushes. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 145 yards and three TDs, the most for a British quarterback since Terry Wilson had three in Louisville in 2018. He also rushed 11 times for a 75-yard net and two scores. Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time in 71 years (1950) and only the fifth time in school history. Kentucky is 4-0 in the SEC for the fourth time in school history (also in 1949, 1950, 1977). The Wildcats also qualify for a sixth straight season of the school record. With starting lineups available since 1993, Levis is the first quarterback since then to win his first six starts. Previously, Levis was named the Football Bowl Subdivision National Offensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and presented by Generation UCAN. He also earned the College Football Performance Awards honorable mention after being now number one. 11 Kentucky to a 42-21 win over LSU on Saturday at Kroger Field. Kentucky takes to the road this weekend to take on top-ranked Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT on CBS Sports and the UK Sports Radio Network. There are only two home games left for the Wildcats. Visit UKFootballTix.comfor great deals on tickets and more information. Prefer to speak with an expert? Fans can work with a personal ticketing consultant to compare and purchase available seat locations by: request a call or by contacting the UK sales office at (800) 928-2287 (option 1).

