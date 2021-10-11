Connect with us

7th match: Balochistan vs Central Punjab in Sheikhupura |Cricket Scorecard | Live results

Published

23 seconds ago

on

By

 


Central Punjab 1st Innings

RmB4s6s
1

Imran Dogar

 lbw Tariq Jameel143209140221
2

Abid Ali

 c Fahad Iqbal b Tariq Jameel7363000
3

Ali Zaryab

 c Mohammad Shahid b Mohammad Javed34615542
4

Rizwan Hussain

 c Gulraiz Sadaf b Tariq Jameel7010384111
5

Tabraiz Butt

 c Mohammad Javed b Hayatullah56886991
6

Ali Shan *

 c Fahad Iqbal b Mohammad Shahid541108361
7

Asfand Mehran

 not off23472410
8

Bilal Asif

 c Shahbaz Khan b Hayatullah24400
9

Nisar Ahmed

 c Fahad Iqbal b Mohammad Shahid66600
10

Mohammad Irfan Jr

 b Hayatullah73301
11

Mohammed Ali

 not off32200
Additionalb 5, nb 3, p 513
Total 9 wickets; 83.0 left; 0 minutes4185.04 runs per over

Fall of wickets
1-28 ; 2-99; 3-254; 4-261; 5-362; 6-393; 7-397; 8-404; 9-414

Bowling

surplusvirginswalksWicketswideno balls

Tariq Jameel

 13.0250300

Mohammed Shahid

 13.0175201

Mohammed Javedi

 34.03175100

Imran Butt

 3.0012000

Hayatullah

 19.0288302

Abdul Hanan |

 1.008000

Balochistan 1st Innings

RmB4s6s
1

Imran Butt

 c Abid Ali b Bilal Asif4514710870
2

Azem Ghumman *

 c Ali Shan b Mohammad Ali2191500
3

Ali Waqas

 b Nisar Ahmad32815250
4

Fahad Iqbal

 c Mohammad Irfan Jr. b Asfand Mehran77168115120
5

Shahbaz Khan

 c Rizwan Hussain b Mohammad Irfan Jr04600
6

Abdul Hanan |

 c Ali Shan b Mohammad Irfan Jr2393100
7

Gulraiz Sadaf

 st Ali Shan b Bilal Asif9215210483
8

Mohammed Shahid

 c Ali Shan b Mohammad Ali50636221
9

Hayatullah

 c Mohammad Irfan Jr b Mohammad Ali14151220
10

Mohammed Javedi

 not off13100
11

Tariq Jameel

 not beaten
Additionalb 10, lb 1, w 2, nb 922
Total 9 wickets; 82.5 left; 0 minutes3374.07 runs per over

Fall of wickets
1-15; 2-70; 3-103 ; 4-103; 5-130; 6-210; 7-309; 8-331; 9-337

Bowling

surplusvirginswalksWicketswideno balls

Mohammed Ali

 14.5367322

Mohammad Irfan Jr

 19.0454200

Bilal Asif

 28.03111200

Nisar Ahmed

 11.0244106

Asfand Mehran

 10.0150101

Central Punjab 2nd Innings

RmB4s6s
1

Imran Dogar

 lbw Hayatullah9314210594
2

Abid Ali

 c Imran Butt b Mohammad Javed96186138110
3

Ali Zaryab

 c Azem Ghumman b Mohammad Javed1182000
4

Rizwan Hussain

 not off54493472
5

Tabraiz Butt

 c Ali Waqas b Mohammad Javed13141730
6

Ali Shan *

 not off09300
7

Mohammed Ali

 not beaten
8

Bilal Asif

 not beaten
9

Mohammad Irfan Jr

 not beaten
10

Nisar Ahmed

 not beaten
11

Asfand Mehran

 not beaten
Additionallb 1, w 1, nb 35
Total 4 wickets; 52.2 left; 211 minutes2625.01 runs per over

Fall of wickets
1-166 ; 2-169 ; 3-237; 4-253

Bowling

surplusvirginswalksWicketswideno balls

Tariq Jameel

 10.0232000

Mohammed Shahid

 5.0126011

Mohammed Javedi

 22.22102300

Hayatullah

 15.01101102

Balochistan 2nd innings

RmB4s6s
1

Imran Butt

 c Mohammad Ali b Bilal Asif561036780
2

Azem Ghumman *

 not off501218860
3

Ali Waqas

 c Abid Ali b Bilal Asif22300
4

Fahad Iqbal

 not off6141810
5

Tariq Jameel

 not beaten
6

Gulraiz Sadaf

 not beaten
7

Hayatullah

 not beaten
8

Abdul Hanan |

 not beaten
9

Mohammed Shahid

 not beaten
10

Mohammed Javedi

 not beaten
11

Shahbaz Khan

 not beaten
Additionallb 1, w 1, nb 35
Total 2 wickets; 29.0 left; 121 minutes1194.1 runs per over

Fall of wickets
1-105; 2-107

Bowling

surplusvirginswalksWicketswideno balls

Mohammad Irfan Jr

 4.0019000

Mohammed Ali

 8.0030002

Nisar Ahmed

 4.0020010

Bilal Asif

 9.0129200

Asfand Mehran

 4.0020001

