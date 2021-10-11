7th match: Balochistan vs Central Punjab in Sheikhupura |Cricket Scorecard | Live results





Central Punjab 1st Innings R m B 4s 6s 1 Imran Dogar lbw Tariq Jameel 143 209 140 22 1 2 Abid Ali c Fahad Iqbal b Tariq Jameel 7 36 30 0 0 3 Ali Zaryab c Mohammad Shahid b Mohammad Javed 34 61 55 4 2 4 Rizwan Hussain c Gulraiz Sadaf b Tariq Jameel 70 103 84 11 1 5 Tabraiz Butt c Mohammad Javed b Hayatullah 56 88 69 9 1 6 Ali Shan * c Fahad Iqbal b Mohammad Shahid 54 110 83 6 1 7 Asfand Mehran not off 23 47 24 1 0 8 Bilal Asif c Shahbaz Khan b Hayatullah 2 4 4 0 0 9 Nisar Ahmed c Fahad Iqbal b Mohammad Shahid 6 6 6 0 0 10 Mohammad Irfan Jr b Hayatullah 7 3 3 0 1 11 Mohammed Ali not off 3 2 2 0 0 Additional b 5, nb 3, p 5 13 Total 9 wickets; 83.0 left; 0 minutes 418 5.04 runs per over Fall of wickets

1-28 ; 2-99; 3-254; 4-261; 5-362; 6-393; 7-397; 8-404; 9-414 Bowling surplus virgins walks Wickets wide no balls Tariq Jameel 13.0 2 50 3 0 0 Mohammed Shahid 13.0 1 75 2 0 1 Mohammed Javedi 34.0 3 175 1 0 0 Imran Butt 3.0 0 12 0 0 0 Hayatullah 19.0 2 88 3 0 2 Abdul Hanan | 1.0 0 8 0 0 0 Balochistan 1st Innings R m B 4s 6s 1 Imran Butt c Abid Ali b Bilal Asif 45 147 108 7 0 2 Azem Ghumman * c Ali Shan b Mohammad Ali 2 19 15 0 0 3 Ali Waqas b Nisar Ahmad 32 81 52 5 0 4 Fahad Iqbal c Mohammad Irfan Jr. b Asfand Mehran 77 168 115 12 0 5 Shahbaz Khan c Rizwan Hussain b Mohammad Irfan Jr 0 4 6 0 0 6 Abdul Hanan | c Ali Shan b Mohammad Irfan Jr 2 39 31 0 0 7 Gulraiz Sadaf st Ali Shan b Bilal Asif 92 152 104 8 3 8 Mohammed Shahid c Ali Shan b Mohammad Ali 50 63 62 2 1 9 Hayatullah c Mohammad Irfan Jr b Mohammad Ali 14 15 12 2 0 10 Mohammed Javedi not off 1 3 1 0 0 11 Tariq Jameel not beaten Additional b 10, lb 1, w 2, nb 9 22 Total 9 wickets; 82.5 left; 0 minutes 337 4.07 runs per over Fall of wickets

1-15; 2-70; 3-103 ; 4-103; 5-130; 6-210; 7-309; 8-331; 9-337 Bowling surplus virgins walks Wickets wide no balls Mohammed Ali 14.5 3 67 3 2 2 Mohammad Irfan Jr 19.0 4 54 2 0 0 Bilal Asif 28.0 3 111 2 0 0 Nisar Ahmed 11.0 2 44 1 0 6 Asfand Mehran 10.0 1 50 1 0 1 Central Punjab 2nd Innings R m B 4s 6s 1 Imran Dogar lbw Hayatullah 93 142 105 9 4 2 Abid Ali c Imran Butt b Mohammad Javed 96 186 138 11 0 3 Ali Zaryab c Azem Ghumman b Mohammad Javed 1 18 20 0 0 4 Rizwan Hussain not off 54 49 34 7 2 5 Tabraiz Butt c Ali Waqas b Mohammad Javed 13 14 17 3 0 6 Ali Shan * not off 0 9 3 0 0 7 Mohammed Ali not beaten 8 Bilal Asif not beaten 9 Mohammad Irfan Jr not beaten 10 Nisar Ahmed not beaten 11 Asfand Mehran not beaten Additional lb 1, w 1, nb 3 5 Total 4 wickets; 52.2 left; 211 minutes 262 5.01 runs per over Fall of wickets

1-166 ; 2-169 ; 3-237; 4-253 Bowling surplus virgins walks Wickets wide no balls Tariq Jameel 10.0 2 32 0 0 0 Mohammed Shahid 5.0 1 26 0 1 1 Mohammed Javedi 22.2 2 102 3 0 0 Hayatullah 15.0 1 101 1 0 2 Balochistan 2nd innings R m B 4s 6s 1 Imran Butt c Mohammad Ali b Bilal Asif 56 103 67 8 0 2 Azem Ghumman * not off 50 121 88 6 0 3 Ali Waqas c Abid Ali b Bilal Asif 2 2 3 0 0 4 Fahad Iqbal not off 6 14 18 1 0 5 Tariq Jameel not beaten 6 Gulraiz Sadaf not beaten 7 Hayatullah not beaten 8 Abdul Hanan | not beaten 9 Mohammed Shahid not beaten 10 Mohammed Javedi not beaten 11 Shahbaz Khan not beaten Additional lb 1, w 1, nb 3 5 Total 2 wickets; 29.0 left; 121 minutes 119 4.1 runs per over Fall of wickets

1-105; 2-107 Bowling surplus virgins walks Wickets wide no balls Mohammad Irfan Jr 4.0 0 19 0 0 0 Mohammed Ali 8.0 0 30 0 0 2 Nisar Ahmed 4.0 0 20 0 1 0 Bilal Asif 9.0 1 29 2 0 0 Asfand Mehran 4.0 0 20 0 0 1

