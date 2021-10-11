4 sightings of the loss of Illini to Wisconsin

Illinois football had a chance to show the world that we’re not laughing at the Big Ten, but it didn’t work out against Wisconsin.

The Badgers didn’t even play that well, but still managed to beat the Illini by one score of 24-0. This was one of the worst offensive performances in recent history for the Orange and Blue. The coming farewell week is desperately needed.

Here are four observations of Illinois’ football loss to Wisconsin.

1. Balance was out for Illinois

Do you remember the last two games when Illinois running backs ran 156 yards and 257 yards against Purdue and Charlotte, respectively?

Yes, those were the good old days when the Illini really played the ball. In the Purdue game, the Illini had 42 runs compared to just 27 passes. In Charlotte’s win, Illinois had 50 runs compared to just 19 passes. Those two games are where I want the run-to-pass ratio.

However, Illinois’ run-to-pass balance was not good against Wisconsin. From the start of the game, the Illini tried to pass the ball. It made no sense. I don’t care how good Wisconsin’s running defense is this season, our power is to get the ball running and we didn’t do it.

When the last seconds of the clock ticked, the Illini stat showed just 13 runs on the day. Instead of running for the ball, we passed it for some reason. We ended up throwing the ball 34 times against the Badgers. So 13 runs compared to 34 passes. What were we thinking?

This Illinois soccer team is not a passing team. The stable of running backs we have is impressive. Not sure what the coaching staff were thinking when they tried to pass the ball. We played into Wisconsin’s hands and that’s why we lost 24-0 in the end.