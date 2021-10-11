Why the Table Tennis Super League feels pointless for everyone this year





The 2021 Table Tennis Super League is coming to an end and tomorrow the men’s and women’s team finals will be held, but everyone seems uninterested in this year’s Table Tennis Super League. Many internet users say that this year’s Table Tennis Super League is pointless, not much to watch and not intense enough. ,Why is this? Personally, I think there could be the following reasons: First, playtime is rushed. From the beginning to the end it takes a total of 10 days, which does not correspond to the meaning of the competition. Secondly, there are too few participating teams. There are only 6 women’s teams in the Ping Pong Super League and 9 men’s teams. These teams have almost no local players except the national team. This makes the Ping Pong Super League a bit like the national table tennis team competition. . Third, the workforce is uneven. This time it can be said that the time is tight and the tasks heavy. The club is also eagerly staffed the day before the official announcement. However, in terms of staffing levels, a “dominant family” situation emerged. The women’s team Shandong Luneng has such a luxurious lineup as three world champions. Due to the absence of many key players in the national table tennis team, this has led to an embarrassing situation where no one is available or only new players can be deployed at other clubs. So some netizens said, no need to compare, just hang the gold medal around the neck of the Luneng team. This is perhaps the most critical factor that everyone feels pointless. Fourth, the points rules are quietly being changed. This match is for tickets to the Houston World Table Tennis Championships. The athletes with the highest points can directly qualify for the Houston World Table Tennis Championships. However, the competition has started and the points rules of the competition are not yet known. They are not counted until the next day. The sublines are released. As the game progressed to the second phase of elimination, the scoring rules were quietly changed. It feels like “get on the palanquin and prick your ears and eyes,” and I always feel like this line is specific to someone. Fifth, CCTV does not broadcast live. This time, the competition was about to end and CCTV saw no game. National football matches should be held and allowed in China. For some reason, CCTV Sports Channel and Sports Event Channel have been broadcasting National Games video games or foreign football videos in recent days. I have the feeling that the program group has never been interested in national football. Can the viewership of such a channel that broadcasts videos every day be increased? In fact, the Chinese Table Tennis Super League still has a lot of profit for the Chinese table tennis team. Many young players with impact and potential have been found, such as Wang Yidi, Kuaiman, Xiang Peng from the men’s team, Yuan Liling and Lin Shidong from the women’s team. Wait, I think these players are worth training and using, and the future can be expected.

