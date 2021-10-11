Blackhawks Sign Erik Gustafsson to Supplement Defensive Depth

The Blackhawks addressed their current defensive depth problems by bringing back a familiar face on Monday and signing Erik Gustafsson to a one-year contract with a salary cap of $800,000.

But as much as general manager Stan Bowman loves to win back the former Hawks, this particular reunion seemed to have a lot more to do with Gustafsson’s fame with coach Jeremy Colliton, who has known him since the 2017-18 AHL season.

He’s seen my worst games [and] my best games, and he talks to me a lot, said Gustafsson. He probably talked to me four or five times today. We know each other a lot, so that’s one [reason] I wanted to come back here.

It’s nice not to build a new relationship and get a guy all up to speed, Colliton said. There are things he needs to make him understand what he was doing, but it will be a much faster process than it would otherwise be.

Gustafsson’s addition rounded out the Hawks opening 23-man squad, which was completed on Monday.

The final moves were the assignment of goalkeepers Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia, who both released waivers to the AHL, defenders Caleb Jones (expected to miss six weeks with a wrist injury) to long-term injured reserve places and Wyatt Kalynuk (two-on-four) places for weeks with an ankle injury) and Alec Regula (out since September 27 with a back injury) on normal injured reserve. Philipp Kurashev and MacKenzie Entwistle were also sent to the AHL in paper moves to become cap-compliant; they will be recalled on Tuesday.

Jones and Kalynuk’s injuries created the need for a depth supplement like Gustafsson, even though he might start off as a healthy scratch with Riley Stillman and Ian Mitchell as the expected third pair.

The 29-year-old Swede has been jumping around extensively since the Hawks traded him to the Flames in February 2020 for a third round.

He spent much of last season in Philadelphia but said he and Flyers coach Alain Vigneault didn’t get along. He ended the year with the Canadiens, appearing sparingly during their playoff run. He was playing training camp with the Islanders when Bowman called on Friday to convey the Hawks’ interest.

It feels like I’m gone before the pandemic and coming back, Gustafsson said. You know all the guys, you know the whole facility, you know the United Center, you know the city. [I can] just focus on hockey right away and don’t think about other things.

Gustafsson hopes to revive his incredible, albeit erratic 2018-19 season, when he broke out for an absurd 60 points (17 goals and 43 assists) in 79 games, finishing sixth among all NHL defenders in scoring.

He joked that playing with Patrick Kane was how he could do it and indeed Kane was on the ice for 42 of those points but Gustafsson showed the potential to produce nicely in a sheltered role masking his defensive flaws.

I moved my feet a lot and played strong every time [that year], he said. I know I can do it again… Maybe not 60 points, but I know I can.

Gustafsson could take a look in October if the power play unit’s second quarterback Kalynuk was in that spot before he was injured, but he probably won’t get as much playing time as he did in 2018/19.

He’s a stopgap for now, and all hell has to shine to avoid being pardoned when others get well again.

There’s no promise exactly what his role will be, but we do think he can help, Colliton said. How much he plays depends on his performance.