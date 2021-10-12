College football odds, lines, schedule for week 7: Georgia opens big favorite vs. undefeated Kentucky





Week 7 of the college football season doesn’t have the same number of selective matchups as Week 6, but there are plenty of interesting games available. The biggest is arguably the new No. 1 Georgia hosting the only other undefeated team in the SEC, No. 11 Kentucky. It is one of only two matchups between ranked teams, with the other being a Big 12 battle between No. 12 Oklahoma State and No. 25 Texas. Let’s see how the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook feel about the matchups for all the teams ranked in this week’s AP Poll. no. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia (-22): Georgia has emerged as the only truly dominant team in the country as it is undefeated, beating the opponents 239-33. This week, the Bulldogs are again heavy favorites, with more than three touchdowns against a 6-0 Kentucky team. The Wildcats have not yet gained the same respect that you normally see a 6-0 SEC team get. While the overall resume may not be as impressive as others would like, it includes a Florida win. If Kentucky can scare Georgia this weekend, maybe voters will finally notice. no. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas (-5.5)Texas is still very much alive in the hunt for the Big 12 title despite its loss to Oklahoma, but another loss to the state of Oklahoma this weekend would seriously jeopardize those hopes. The Cowboys are 5-0 in the season and 2-0 in Big 12 play, and a win here would give the Cowboys what would essentially be a three game lead over the Longhorns in the standings due to the tie-breaker. Oklahoma State had the past week off, but has beaten in each of the last two ranked teams. Texas hopes to avoid becoming the third straight year. no. 5 Alabama (-17) in the state of Mississippi: How does Alabama react to a loss? It’s a situation none of us know about because regular season losses are not common with this team. Obviously the oddsmakers don’t seem too concerned about the Crimson Tide in this spot, but let’s not forget Alabama was favored by even more opponents on the road against Texas A&M last week. Also, this Mississippi State team defeated the same Texas A&M team that defeated Alabama 26-22 last week. And it was also in College Station, Texas. UCF at No. 3 Cincinnati (-20): This is a game that doesn’t have the buzz you hoped for earlier in the season. Dillon Gabriel’s injury has hurt UCF quite a bit, but the Knights remain one of the bigger obstacles on Cincinnati’s remaining schedule. We’ve seen the Bearcats excel in the upstart underdog role for the past two years, but how will they respond as a highly regarded team in the national spotlight? No Group of Five team has ranked in the top four of the AP Top 25 Poll this early in a season during the College Football Playoff era. No. 22 NC State (-2) at Boston College: This may not be the kind of matchup that usually catches your eye, but it’s a big one in the ACC Coastal. Both NC State and Boston College are chasing Wake Forest — the ACC’s only undefeated team — in the division as they try to hold off a late charge from perennial favorite Clemson. Boston College has already lost to Clemson, so a loss here would almost take it out of the fray. As for NC State, a win helps the Wolfpack keep up with the Demon Deacons. From a conference title perspective, this is one of the bigger games of the week. The best of the rest

